District 15-5ALONGVIEW 7, P. TREE 0: Justin Beltran tossed a one-hitter, striking out 16 and walking just two, and the Longview Lobos rolled past crosstown rival Pine Tree, 7-0.
Beltran threw 64 of his 97 pitches for strikes.
Trenton Bush and Connor Cox both doubled for the Lobos, with Bush and Beltran driving in runs. Jordan Allen had the other Lobo hit.
Cruz Cox had the lone Pine Tree hit. Wade Fell took the pitching loss, striking out seven and walking four in four innings.
HALLSVILLE 8, S. SPRINGS 1: SULPHUR SPRINGS — Landon Bowden dominated on the mound, and Logan Jones drove in four runs for the Bobcats as Hallsville rolled to an 8-1 win over Sulphur Springs.
Bowden struck out 12, walked three and gave up one earned run on three hits in six innings. Brayden Hodges fanned one in an inning of work.
Matt Houston doubled, singled and drove in a run. Kurt Wyman drove in a couple of runs, and Brayden Walker had two hits.
MARSHALL 5, MT. PLEASANT 4: MARSHALL — Garrett Cotten’s third hit of the night was a walk off RBI single to plate Hayden Kelehan, and Marshall edged Mount Pleasant in nine innings, 5-4.
Kelehan, who had three hits and scored twice, led the bottom of the ninth off with a double. Jacob Oden had two doubles and two RBI for the Mavericks, and Dylan Thurmon added an RBI. Cotten struck out 10, walked three and gave up three earned runs in 7.2 innings. Jim Weaver fanned one with no walks in a scoreless 1.1 innings of action on the hill.
Logan Dunn tripled and singled, Layne Pickard doubled and drove in a run and Braden Duff, Evan Grissom and Brock Cooper drove in runs for Mount Pleasant.
District 16-4AS. HILL 7, HENDERSON 0: Easton Ballard turned in a dominant performance on the hill for Spring Hill, striking out 14, walking three and scattering three hits in a complete game as the Panthers blanked Henderson, 3-0.
Ballard helped his own cause at the plate with a triple ,double and two RBI. Brennan Ferguson added three hits, and Bryant King and Jordan Hodges chipped in with an RBI apiece.
Quentin Moon, Dashawn Jackson and J.T. Howard had hits for Henderson. Cole Bradley struck out five, walked three and gave up three earned runs in 6.1 innings.
District 17-4ARUSK 13, CENTER 3: RUSK — Landon Gates doubled twice, singled twice and drove in seven runs for the Rusk Eagles in a 13-3 win over Center.
Lane Gilchrest and J.D. Thompson added doubles for the Eagles, with Gilchrest driving in a run. Wade Williams added two RBI, and Bryce Lenard chipped in with one RBI. Mason Cirkel struck out three with two walks in five innings for the pitching win.
District 15-4AGILMER 6, N. LAMAR 3: PARIS — Gilmer rallied from a 3-2 deficit with a four-run seventh, earning a 6-3 win over North Lamar.
Cutter Montgomery doubled and single, and Mason Hurt banged out three hits and drove in a run for the Buckeyes. Matt Mauldin drove in two runs, and Travis Collie, Brycen Jimmerson and Hunter Wynne all chipped in with RBI. Wynne struck out five and walked two in six innings to earn the pitching win.
District 16-3AE. FIELDS 10, WASKOM 0: ELYSIAN FIELDS — Ryan Wilkerson went deep twice, driving in three runs for Elysian Fields, and Jackson Illingworth struck out seven on the hill as the Yellowjackets blanked Waskom 10-0.
Illingworth walked one and allowed just three hits. At the plate, J.D. Ballard doubled, Logan Presley and Kip Lewis had two hits apiece and Noah Grubbs contributed a single and two RBI.
Paxton Keeling, Markus Gonzalez and Joe Brightmon had the hits for Waskom. Keeling took the pitching loss.
W. RUSK 12, TATUM 5: NEW LONDON — West Rusk scored six in the bottom of the first inning to answer a Tatum run in the top half, rolling to a 12-5 win over the Eagles.
Will Jackson and Jimmie Harper both doubled for the Raiders. Jackson finished with three hits and two RBI. Bryant Mason drove in two runs, and Jaxon Farqhuar and Peyton Lyon added an RBI apiece.
Harper struck out six and walked four in 4.1 innings. Farqhuar fanned one and walked one in 2.2 frames.
Landen Tovar struck out six and walked two in five innings. Aidan Anthony worked one inning and took the loss. Camron Redwine homered, doubled and drove in two runs for the Eagles. Truitt Anthony, Reese Milam and Mason Whiddon all drove in runs.
District 13-3AMPCH 16, WINONA 11: MOUNT PLEASANT — Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill used 10 hits, four Winona errors and 11 walks to earn a 16-11 win over the Wildcats.
Julio Zuniga had two doubles and four RBI, and Caden Wharton also drove in four runs for Winona in the loss. Peyton Snow chipped in with two hits.
District 23-2AGARY 17, MT. ENTERPRISE 0: GARY — Darin Livingston and Lane O’Neal combined on a three-inning no hitter, and O’Neal and Landon Woodfin led the offensive output with three RBI apiece in a 17-0 Gary win over Mount Enterprise.
Livingston worked two innings with no strikeouts and two walks, and O’Neal fanned two with no walks in one inning. Jaydan Cockerham doubled, singled and drove in two runs, and Dakota Beckham, Delton Lamborn, Ty Ransom and Payton Chamness all drove in runs.
Non-DistrictN. DIANA 5, EVANGEL 4: SHREVEPORT — Darren Manes, Ethan Adkisson and Zachary Malone, the top three in the New Diana lineup, combiend for six hits and three runs scored as the Eagles edged Shreveport Evangel, 5-4.
Ivan Benoit also had two its for New Diana. Landon Chapman, Chris Reid and Elliot Foreman all drove in runs, with Foreman and Malone adding doubles for the Eagles. Malone worked six innings with five strikeouts and a walk. Adkisson pitched 2/3 of an inning, and Manes added 1/3 inning of work on the hill.