LONGVIEW
Mascot: Lady Lobos
Coach: Clay Busby
District: 15-5A (Pine Tree, Hallsville, Marshall, Mount Pleasant, Sulphur Springs, Texas High)
2019-20 record: 14-17
Top returning players: Cree McLemore … Madison Pippins … Brayleigh Mitchell … Jakayla Morrow
Newcomers to watch: Catherine Arce … Ja’Kannen Horton … Tarah Lister … Elaija Hatley … Iyanna Taylor … Jilia Wilson … Jordan Writt
You can count on: “More familiarity with the system and effort will be great every night.” — Busby
Did you know: Busby is 190-105 in his career … The Lady Lobos finished 5-7 in district play last season and lost a play-in game for the fourth playoff spot
PINE TREE
Mascot: Lady Pirates
Coach: Robin Herber
District: 15-5A (Longview, Hallsville, Marshall, Mount Pleasant, Sulphur Springs, Texas High)
Top returning players: Malaeka Wilson … D’Karia Woodard
You can count on: “We’ll defend and play yard.” — Herber
Needs work: “We need consistent scorers.” — Herber
HALLSVILLE
Mascot: Ladycats
Coach: Holly Long
District: 15-5A (Longview, Pine Tree, Marshall, Mount Pleasant, Sulphur Springs, Texas High)
Top returning players: Mallory Pyle … Laikyn Smith … Abbi Fischer … Catherine Warford
Newcomers to watch: Aubrey Marjason … MaKayla Menchue
You can count on: “We have eight returning varsity players with experience and good chemistry. We will bring defensive intensity to the court and play a fast-paced, up tempo game.” — Long
Needs work: “We are working toward controlling our aggression on defense so we can play smarter and keep teams from shooting bonus shots against us.” — Long
Did you know: The Ladycats went 9-5 in district play last season, losing to Royse City in the bi-district playoffs
MARSHALL
Mascot: Lady Mavericks
Coach: Eric Woods
Coach’s record: 11-18
District: 15-5A (Longview, Pine Tree, Hallsville, Mount Pleasant, Sulphur Springs, Texas High)
2019-20 record: 11-18
Top returning players: Katelynn Jones (8.1 points, 5 rebounds, 3.1 assists) … Jordan Terry (4.7 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.5 blocks) … Kamryn Turner (4.7 points, 6.5 rebounds) … Asia Smith (5.3 points, 3.7 rebounds)
Newcomers to watch: Serenity Jackson … Jakairi Blacknell … Diamond Smith
You can count on: “Consistent effort and high energy.” — Woods
Needs work: “Free throw shooting.” — Woods
SPRING HILLMascot: Lady Panthers
Coach: Dee Lewis
District: 16-4A (Henderson, Kilgore, Bullard, Lindale, Cumberland Academy, Chapel Hill)
Top returning players: Peyton Borens … Kenzie Gee … Zailey McGee … Rachel Petree … Madison Schreiber
Newcomers to watch: Laila Thompson … Abby Caron … Erin Gregson … Janie Bradshaw … Carli Manasse … Brantley Coggins
You can count on: “Commitment. In spite of adversity on the girls side, these girls come every day with a winning attitude and show great determination when they hit the court.” — Lewis
Did you know: Lewis, who will also coach the Spring Hill varsity boys, has a career record of 158-102 and a 16-14 record at Spring Hill
KILGOREMascot: Lady Bulldogs
Coach: Trushundra McGill
Coach’s record: 29-24
District: 16-4A (Spring Hill, Henderson, Bullard, Cumberland Academy, Lindale, Chapel Hill)
Top returning players: Miah Thomas (13.2 points, 7 rebounds, 2.4 steals, 1.1 assists) … Alexis “AT” Anderson … Skye Cotton
Newcomers to watch: Summer Hayden
You can count on: “Team chemistry and the love they all have for the game.” — McGill
Needs work: “Working the old/new girls into the new system I’m going to put in place.” — McGill
HENDERSONMascot: Lady Lions
Coach: Kristen LeShaw
District: 16-4A (Spring Hill, Kilgore, Bullard, Lindale, Cumberland Academy, Chapel Hill)
Top returning players: Sakaylon Roquemore … Taylor Helton … Breniya Harkless … Ty’esha Mosley
Newcomers to watch: Taylor Lybrand … Mikeya Washington
You can count on: “The girls will play together and be patient while plays develop.” — LeShaw
Needs work: “Seeing the court and positioning.” — LeShaw
Did you know: The Lady Lions return six players with varsity experience
CARTHAGE
Mascot: Lady Dawgs
Coach: Michael Johnson
District: 17-4A (Rusk, Palestine, Center, Hudson, Jasper)
2019-20 record: 18-14
Top returning players: Makhai Lewis (10 points, 12 rebounds) … Jakyra Roberts (8 points, 6 rebounds)
Newcomers to watch: Jakiya Jackson
You can count on: “Team speed.” — Johnson
Needs work: “Game experience. Very young team.” — Johnson
GILMERMascot: Lady Buckeyes
Coach: Mandi Simpson
District: 15-4A (Pittsburg, Pleasant Grove, North Lamar, Paris, Liberty-Eylau)
Top returning players: Haylee Jordan (17 points) … Madisyon Tate … Le Le Morton
You can count on: “Experience and playing hard.” — Simpson
Needs work: “Conditioning. Volleyball going deep, plus no tournaments. We need to get into basketball shape.” — Simpson
Did you know: Gilmer will be playing at a new gymnasium/high school this season
PITTSBURG
Mascot: Lady Pirates
Coach: John Chatham
District: 15-4A (Pleasant Grove, Paris, North Lamar, Liberty-Eylau)
2019-20 record: 17-15
Top returning players: Sanaa Hollins … Natalie Styles … Ta’Shanti Moss … Elyssia Lemelle … Kyleigh Posey
Newcomers to watch: Laila Rhymes
You can count on: “Enthusiasm. They are always wanting in the gym and have shown excitement for months.” — Chatham
Needs work: “We must develop a bench and supporting case.” — Chatham
Did you know: Chatham has a 104-87 career coaching record
WHITE OAK
Mascot: Ladynecks
Coach: Desiree Hutchins-Boyett
District: 15-3A (Daingerfield, New Diana, Ore City, Sabine, Gladewater, Hughes Springs)
2019-20 record: 21-12
Top returning players: Renee Cook … Alysa Hall … Payton Palmer
Newcomers to watch: Anna Iske … Lexi palmer … Whitni Rayson
You can count on: “Good team chemistry, effort and toughness.” – Hutchins-Boyett
Needs work: “Offensive consistency as a team and handling those pressure situations as a team.” – Hutchins-Boyett
Did you know: The Ladynecks fell in the bi-district round of the playoffs to Hughes Springs last season.
SABINE
Mascot: Lady Cardinals
Coach: Sara Cantrell
District: 15-3A (White Oak, Gladewater, Daingerfield, Hughes Springs, Ore City, New Diana)
2019-20 record: 22-10
Top returning players: Blaire Kaufman (14 points, 4 rebounds) ... Hailey Davis (4 points, 2 rebounds) ... Mercedes Willett (5 points, 10 rebounds) ... Callie Sparks ... Ally Gresham ... Maddie Furrh
Newcomers to watch: Claudia Simmons ... Addy Gresham
You can count on: “The Lady Cardinals will always play hard.” — Cantrell
Needs work: “The Lady Cardinals will need to get the reps to get experience playing together.” — Cantrell
Did you know: Cantrell has a 101-85 career coaching record, including a 75-51 mark at Sabine
GLADEWATER
Mascot: Lady Bears
Coach: Jermaine Lewis
District: 15-3A (Daingerfield, New Diana, Sabine, Hughes Springs, Ore City, White Oak)
2019-20 record: 12-16
Top returning players: Hai’leigh Oliver (9.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.3 steals, 1.4 assists) … Ebony Pipkin (11.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, 3.6 steals) … Alexis Boyd (2.3 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.3 blocks) … Sydney Spurlock (3.4 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.7 steals)
Newcomers to watch: Calice Henderson
You can count on: “Playing hard each night.” — Lewis
Needs work: “Defense and communication.” — Lewis
Did you know: Lewis has a 108-103 career coaching record … Oliver was a first-team all-district performer, and Pipkin was the district’s Newcomer of the Year last season
NEW DIANA
Mascot: Lady Eagles
Coach: Ryan Herring
District: 15-3A (Daingerfield, Gladewater, Sabine, Hughes Springs, Ore City, White Oak)
2019-20 record: 6-19
Top returning players: Callie Click … Asia Newsome … Skielar Foreman … Katherine Yount … Sarah Yount … Kamrin Woodall … Ashley Orona
You can count on: “We are going to play hard, play together and pressure the ball.” — Herring
Needs work: “The girls are adjusting to a new coach, so there will be growing pains and a learning curve, but the girls are working really hard to learn fast and do things right.” — Herring
HUGHES SPRINGS
Mascot: Lady Mustangs
Coach: Phillip Neill
District: 15-3A (Daingerfield, Gladewater, New Diana, Sabine, Ore City, White Oak)
2019-20 record: 15-7
Top returning players: Adrianna Kennedy … Kylie McMillon … Sammantha Waller … Sanariya Davis
Newcomers to watch: Amaunni Craver … Karmen Searcy … Ariel Crowder … Kyleigh Wilson
You can count on: “We’ll play to the last buzzer. We look to outwork and out hustle everyone on the floor.” — McNeill
Needs work: “Our overall ball-handling and shooting needs to improve.” — McNeill
Did you know: The Lady Mustangs finished 8-6 in district play last season
DAINGERFIELD
Mascot: Lady Tigers
Coach: Marcus Latimore
District: 15-3A (Gladewater, Hughes Springs, New Diana, Ore City, Sabine, White Oak)
2019-20 record: 22-7
Top returning players: Genesis Allen … Diamond Jeter
Newcomers to watch: Sanaa Fields … Terry Gholston
You can count on: “Defensive pressure.” — Latimore
Needs work: “Building team chemistry in a rebuilding year.” — Latimore
Did you know: The Lady Tigers advanced to the regional quarterfinals last season
TATUM
Mascot: Lady Eagles
Coach: Patricia Nelson
District: 16-3A (Jefferson, Arp, Elysian Fields, Harleton, West Rusk, Troup, Waskom)
2019-20 record: 16-12
Top returning players: Kayla Jones … Trinity Edwards … Summer Dancy-Vasquez … Kaylei Stroud … Kerrigan Biggs
Newcomers to watch: TaKayla Bradley … Emma Wiley … Jade Moore-Simon … Brynlee Mims … Jourdan Sikorski
You can count on: “Speed, defense and experience.” — Nelson
Needs work: “Shooting.” — Nelson
Did you know: Nelson has a career coaching record of 451-132 and a district record of 177-31. At Tatum, she’s 371-97 and 144-20
JEFFERSON
Mascot: Lady Bulldogs
Coach: Mark Allen
District: 16-3A (Arp, Elysian Fields, Harleton, West Rusk, Tatum, Troup, Waskom)
2019-20 record: 15-13
Top returning players: “Tierrani Johnson (12 points, 5.5 rebounds) … Da’Navia Thomas (7 points, 3 assists) … JaKayla Rusk (4.5 points, 3 assists)
Newcomers to watch: Breanna Carter … NeNe Burns … Iyanna Barnett
You can count on: “This team will work hard and keep our tradition of basketball success going.” — Allen
Needs work: “Developing into a cohesive unit.” — Allen
Did you know: Allen has 535 coaching wins in his career
ELYSIAN FIELDS
Mascot: Lady Jackets
Coach: Crystal Mills
District: 16-3A (Jefferson, Arp, Harleton, West Rusk, Tatum, Troup, Waskom)
2019-20 record: 19-13
Top returning players: Christen Smith (9.6 points, 4.2 rebounds) … Maddison Edwards (5.8 points, 3.4 rebounds)
Newcomers to watch: Morgan Shaw … Karrigan Love
You can count on: “We’ll be defensively sound and very scrappy.” — Mills
Needs work: “Were going to be a young team, so we will have to work on our maturity and fundamentals.” — Mills
Did you know: Elysian Fields has made the playoffs each of the last 10 seasons … Mills’ sister is Elysian Fields head volleyball coach Keasa Bonds
WEST RUSKMascot: Lady Raiders
Coach: Cordelle Smith
District: 16-3A (Jefferson, Arp, Harleton, Tatum, Troup, Waskom)
Top returning players: Piper Morton … Jamie Casey … Stormie LeJeune
Newcomers to watch: Triniti Tatum … Shynise Smith
You can count on: “Effort. This group will play hard not matter the situation.” — Smith
Needs work: “Offensive identity. We lost our two top scorers from last season, and must find offensive production.” — Smith
Did you know: Smith is in his first season as a head coach
PAUL PEWITT
Mascot: Lady Brahmas
Coach: Steve Trussell
District: 14-3A (Atlana, DeKalb, Hooks, New Boston, Queen City, Redwater)
2019-20 record: 23-9
Top returning players: Mya Heath (14.4 points, 4.0 assists, 3.9 rebounds, 3.0 steals) … Sissy Jones (10.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.0 steals, 2.5 assists) … Calli Osmon (8.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.7 steals, 1.7 blocks) … Dazha Cooper (4.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.0 steals) … Shawni Cooper (4.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.5 steals)
Newcomers to watch: Tamia Johnson … Tydrianna Key … Addison Perry … Lindsey Mackay … Tatiana Donaldson
You can count on: “Experience. We return our top seven players, and Heath, Jones and Osmon are all seniors who have been on varsity since they were freshme. Shooting, full-court defense, run and gun attack with emphasis on shooting the three.” — Trussell
Needs work: “Depth. We need girls to step up because of the style we play. Free throws. We shot 48% from the line last year.” — Trussell
Did you know: Trussell has a 97-83 career record, all at Paul Pewitt … The Lady Brahmas made 228 3-pointers last year. In the five previous seasons, Paul Pewitt made 289 triples
HARMONY
Mascot: Lady Eagles
Coach: Sheri Seahorn
District: 13-3A (Quitman, Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill, Winnsboro, Mineola, Winona)
Top returning players: Kinzee Settles … Jenci Seahorn
Newcomers to watch: Lanie Trimple … Lillie Jones
You can count on: “Heart. They will play with everything they have.” — Seahorn
Needs work: “Scoring.” — Seahorn
Did you know: Harmony lost in the area playoffs last season to Prairiland
UNION GROVE
Mascot: Lady Lions
Coach: J.B. Littlejohn
District: 21-2A (Hawkins, Overton, Beckville, Carlisle, Big Sandy)
2019-20 record: 25-8
Players to watch: Macey Alston (16.3 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.1 steals) … Carleigh Judd (14.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 block) … Makena Littlejohn (7.2 points, 2.8 steals) … Macey Roberts (4 points, 6 rebounds, 2 blocks) … Gracie Winn … Kyler Littlejohn
You can count on: “Senior leadership will be tremendous with two returning starters being varsity starters the past two seasons and the othering being a starter the past three years. Our core is very experienced with solid basketball savvy.” — Littlejohn
Needs work: “The bench will be young and inexperienced at the varsity level. We will need to develop depth to give us a boost as our season progresses.” — Littlejohn
Did you know: Littlejohn has a career coaching record of 368-211, including a 135-35 mark in five seasons at Union Grove … The Lady Lions advanced to the regional quarterfinals last season … Uion Grove has five straight 25-win seasons and seven seasons in a row making the playoffs
BECKVILLE
Mascot: Ladycats
Coach: Amy English
District: 21-2A (Union Grove, Hawkins, Overton, Carlisle, Big Sandy)
2019-20 record: 16-15
Top returning players: Haley Straubie … Baylie Seegers … Hannah Sharpless … Reagan Greer … Amber Harris … McKinna Chamness
You can count on: “Great defense.” — English
Needs work: “Working the ball inside.” – English
Did you know: The Ladycats finished 7-5 in district play last season
LINDEN-KILDARE
Mascot: Lady Tigers
Coach: James Allen
District: 16-2A (Rivercrest, Clarksville, Detroit, Maud, McLeod, James Bowie
2019-20 record: 2-24
Top returning players: Angelyna Meggs … LaSonya Nard … Madison Ebarb … Sydney Hampton
Newcomers to watch: Hannah Brown … Madilyn Bynum … Kaycee Neville … Sophia Hampton … Ashtin Patterson … Rylee Burns … Greenlee Smith … Leah Brown
You can count on: “We will play from start to finish and we will not give up. We will play for one another.” — Allen
Needs work: “Getting to know one another and making sure we have team chemistry.” — Allen
CHRISTIAN HERITAGE
Mascot: Lady Sentinels
Coach: Todd Kaunitz
Top returning players: Makenna Kaunitz (23 points) … Hailey Beasley
Newcomers to watch: Campbell Laney … Mary White
You can count on: “We will play fast-paced basketball and will be a defensive driven team.” — Kaunitz
Needs work: “Our halfcourt offense is going to see some great improvement this year.” — Kaunitz
Did you know: Makenna Kaunitz was the district’s offensive MVP and a first team all-state player last year as a freshman
LONGVIEW HEAT
Coach: Brian Greer
2019-20 record: 24-9
Top returning players: Jaelyn Cleveland (11.8 points, 10.8 rebounds, 3.4 blocks) … Jenna Parker (6.2 points, 4 rebounds, 4 steals) … Jordan Parker (26 points, 6.8 rebounds, 6.4 steals, 122 made 3-pointers) … Madison Wright (4 rebounds)
Newcomers to watch: Brailey Brown … Abbey Gallant … Grace Lawrence … Laynie Walton … Aubrey Silverthorne
You can count on: “Quiet enthusiasm and selfless hard work in learning, playing and enjoying the game.” — Greer
Needs work: “Conditioning and endurance for the long haul.” — Greer
Did you know: Longview HEAT captured the NCHBC regional title and the TAIAO state championship last season
JACK STALLARD