DISTRICT 15-5A
P. TREE 54, MARSHALL 48: Daelyn Evans led the way for Pine Tree with 16 points as the Pine Tree Pirates notched a 54-48 win over Marshall at the Pirate Center.
Jayson Tuck led the Mavericks in scoring with 19 points.
MT. PLEASANT 45, HALLSVILLE 35: HALLSVILLE — The No. 10 ranked Mount Pleasant Tigers raced out to a big lead, but had to hold on for a 45-35 win on Friday.
Payton Chism had 12 points for Mount Pleasant, which led 21-1 after one quarter but held just a 25-13 cushion at the half.
Luke Cheatham scored 13 in the loss for Hallsville.
DISTRICT 16-3A
TATUM 74, ARP 63: TATUM — Jayden Boyd recorded a 22-point, 10-rebound double-double, leading No. 10 ranked Tatum to a 74-63 win over Arp.
Boyd also had three steals for the Eagles, who built a 47-28 halftime lead on the way to improving to 17-3 overall and 12-0 in district play.
Kendric Malone finished with 16 points, six assists and five rebounds for Tatum. Decartiyay Allison had 10 points, four rebounds and four steals. Kendall Williams and Dalone Fuller scored eight points apiece, with fuller adding four steals. Ty Bridges scored six points, and Trey Fite finished with three points and five rebounds.
Tatum visits Elysian Fields on Tuesday.
JEFFERSON 65, W.RUSK 47: JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Bulldogs built a 10-point lead after one quarter en route to a 65-47 win over West Rusk.
Carlos Jackson had 19 points and Jakardan Davidson 17 for Jefferson, which led 22-12 after one quarter. Josh Thomas and Chris Shephard added nine points apiece, C.J. Bowman seven and Courtlyn Sims and Zion Hopes two apiece.
Jefferson (7-3) will host Arp on Tuesday.
DISTRICT 15-3A
W. OAK 41, SABINE 33: WHITE OAK — The White Oak Roughnecks doubled up on Sabine in the first half, building a 20-10 lead, and held on for a 41-33 win over the Cardinals.
Breydan Pobuda had nine points, nine rebounds and four blocks in the loss for Sabine (7-9, 6-4). Kaden Manning finished with eight points, four rebounds and three steals, and David Robinson added six points and three rebounds.
GLADEWATER 66, O. CITY 29: GLADEWATER — Kollin Lewis tossed in 18 points, Tyrone Maddox was close behind with 15 and the Gladewater Bears rolled to a 66-29 win over Ore City.
K’havia Reese finished with nine points for the Bears. Dennis Allen had eight, Nick Lincoln six and Michael Lewis four.
Ryan Shastid scored 14 in the loss for Ore City.
DISTRICT 21-2A
BECKVILLE 70, HAWKINS 67: HAWKINS — A big second quarter proved to be the difference for Beckville in a 70-67 win over Hawkins.
J’koby Williams had 18 points, Jaden Mojicia 15, Matt Barr 14 and Ryan Harris 13 for Beckville, which outscored the Hawks 25-9 in the second to build a 40-27 halftime lead. Eli Ramsey scored four, Jeremiah Steph three, Jakelvin Smith two and Ethan Sides one.
Jeramy Torres and Paeton Smith had 15 apiece, and Dristun Pruitt added 14 in the loss for Hawkins. Zach Conde finished with 13, and Drew Dacus and Micah Staruska had five apiece. Conde added 12 rebounds, Torres 10 rebounds, Dacus five rebounds and Smith five rebounds and four assists.
DISTRICT 16-2A
MCLEOD 68, L-KILDARE 46: LINDEN — Keldyn Schubert and Casey Smith combined for 51 points, and McLeod (18-4) completed an unbeaten run through district play with a 68-46 win over Linden-Kildare.
Schubert finished with 26 points, nine assists, seven steals and five rebounds, and Smith added 25 points, eight rebounds, three steals and a couple of assists. Nathan Parker chipped in with eight points, Silas Murdock four points, three steals and five rebounds and Austin Gilmore two points.
Jacob Swanson had 20 points in the loss for Linden-Kildare. Mason Johnson added 11.
COLLEGE
UT DALLAS 102, LETU 89: LeTourneau University men’s basketball team ran into a buzz saw Thursday night, falling for the first time in the past four games at Solheim Arena. The YellowJackets fell to the University of Texas at Dallas, 102-89.
UTD (5-2, 3-2 American Southwest Conference) shot 58 percent, going 21 of 33 in the second half in a game the two teams swapped leads 11 times and drew even on eight other occasions. But LETU (5-2, 3-2) found itself in catch-up mode the entire second half. The Jackets shot 50 percent in the second half, but the Comets torched the nets for a 63.6 percent clip.
LeTourneau’s Deonte Jackson scored 27 points on 11 of 22 shooting, and Andrew Eberhardt had 20 points and five assists, while going 6 of 11 from three-point range. John Argue had 12 points, eight rebounds and a block as the Jackets shot 48 percent. Jackson was 5 of 9 from downtown.
UTD’s Dimitrius Underwood had 30 points, nine assists, nine rebounds and four steals, and Michael Forster scored 25 points.
LETU hosts Ozarks 3 p.m. Saturday.