DISTRICT 16-4A
KILGORE 42, S. HILL 38: Miah Thomas and AT Anderson both recorded double-doubles for Kilgore, and the Lady Bulldogs held on for a 42-38 win over the Spring Hill Lady Panthers.
Thomas had 23 points, 12 rebounds and six steals, and Anderson finished with 10 points and 13 rebounds for Kilgore.
Zailey McGee had nine points, 13 rebounds and three blocks in the loss for Spring Hill. Kenzie Gee and Janie Bradshaw scored eight points apiece, Peyton Borens and Erin Gregson five apiece and Abby Caron three. Gee had four rebounds, Bradshaw three steals, Borens five rebounds and three steals and Carolann Bowles and Rachel Petree five rebounds apiece.
DISTRICT 15-4A
L-EYLAU 87, PITTSBURG 71: PITTSBURG — Liberty Eylau built a 15-point lead in the first and made it stand in an 87-71 win over the Pittsburg Lady Pirates.
All nine Lady Pirates got into the scoring act, with Elyssia Lemelle scoring a team-leading 16 points. Natalie Styles and Kyleigh Posey added 13 apiece, TaShanti Moss 10, Sanaa Hollins nine, Jada Peoples four, Gabbi Brown three, Kaitlyn Hernandez two and Courtney Kilburn one.
Pittsburg will face Lindale at 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 12 in Hallsville to open the Class 4A playoffs.
DISTRICT 15-3A
GLADEWATER 75, O. CITY 25: GLADEWATER — A dozen Lady Bears got into the scoring act, led by JaKiyah Bell’s 14 points, and Gladewater rolled to a 75-25 win over Ore City.
Ebony Pipkin added 12 points, Calice Henderson 10 and Sydney Spurlock and Taya Grooms eight apiece. Bell also led with seven rebounds, adding three assists and four steals to her big night. Henderson chipped in with four steals.
SABINE 48, W. OAK 37: LIBERTY CITY — Blaire Kaufman and Mercedes Willett tossed in 14 points apiece, and the Sabine Lady Cardinals improved to 20-2 overall and 10-2 in district play with a 48-37 win over White Oak.
Hailey Davis added eight for Sabine. Ally Gresham had five, Maddie Furrh four, Ashlynn Davis two and Claudia Simmons one.
H. SPRINGS 37, DAINGERFIELD 27: DAINGERFIELD — Adriana Kennedy led the way with 22 points, and the Hughes Springs Lady Mustangs nothed a 37-27 win over Daingerfield.
Sanariya Davis added five for Hughes Springs. Arielle Crowder and Karmen Searcy finished with three apiece, and Kylie McMillion and Sam Waller chipped in with two apiece.
DISTRICT 16-3A
TATUM 50, ARP 30: ARP — Trinity Edwards scored 19 points and filled the stat sheet with six rebounds, six steals and three assists for Tatum in a 50-30 win over Arp.
Kayla Jones recorded a double-double with 11 points, 13 rebounds and two blocks for Tatum, which outscored Arp 22-9 in the final quarter to pull away. Emma Wiley finished with six points, four rebounds and two steals, Summer Dancy-Vasquez six points, four rebounds, three steals and four assists, Jaliyah Leatch four points and Kerrigan Biggs one point and six rebounds.
Tatum moves to 13-4 overall and 11-2 in district play with the win.
PRIVATE
HEAT 51, CHESS 49: Jordan Parker recorded a 23-point, 10-rebound double-double, adding four steals, Maddie Wright dominated inside with 17 rebounds and Longview HEAT held on for a 51-49 win over CHESS.
Brailey Brown had 14 points and three rebounds for HEAT. Jenna Parker finished with six points, four assists, three rebounds and six steals, Laynie Walton two rebounds, Wright eight points and two steals and Abbey Gallant four rebounds.
ST. MARY’S 44, REGENTS 26: Mia Kittner drilled four 3-pointers and finished with 20 points, and St. Mary’s closed out regular season play with a spotless 6-0 district mark after a 44-26 win over Regents.
Kittner also had four rebounds for St. Mary’s. Emma Osburg hit a trio of triples to finish with nine points. Avae Kittner had four points, 15 rebounds, two assists and three steals, Rebecca Dunn three points, 10 rebounds, six assists, two blocks and two steals and Alexandra Cruz and Jasmyne Nelms three points apiece.
St. Mary’s will face Union Hill at 5 p.m. on Tuesday in Bettie in a tuneup game.
LATE THURSDAY
DISTRICT 16-3A
TATUM 49, JEFFERSON 40: TATUM — Kerrigan Biggs and Kayla Jones combined for 29 points and 19 rebounds to lead the Tatum Lady Eagles past Jefferson, 49-40.
Biggs finished with 17 points, eight rebounds, two steals and two blocks, and Jones had a double-double with 12 points, 11 rebounds and three steals. Trinity Edwards chipped in with nine points, six rebounds and seven steals, Emma Wiley six points, Jade Moore-Simon four points and five rebounds and Summer Dancy-Vasquez one point and seven assists.
DISTRICT 24-A
AVINGER 53, YANTIS 29: AVINGER — Taygen Downs dropped in 29 points to lead the way for Avinger, and the Lady Indians rolled to a 53-29 win over Yantis.
Naomi Fountain added 12 for Avinger, which trailed 12-10 after one quarter but took the lead for good with a 14-3 run in the second stanza. Sam Chandler finished with eight points, and Audra Fuller chipped in with four.
NON-DISTRICT
BECKVILLE 61, HEAT 59: BECKVILLE — Amber Harris led three Ladycats into double figures with 13 points, and Beckville held on for a 61-59 win over Longview HEAT.
Harris had 13 points, McKinna Chamness 11 and Baylie Seegers 10 for Beckville. Haley Straubie added eight, Emily Dean and Hannah Sharpless six apiece, Lexi Barr four and Laney Jones three. Harris also yanked down 14 rebounds. Chamenss and Seegers added seven rebounds apiece, Straubie four steals and Sharpless four rebounds.
Jordan Parker scored 27 points and Brailey Brown had 24 in the loss for HEAT. Parker filled the stat sheet with five assists, eight rebounds, six blocks and five steals. Brown had five rebounds and two steals, Laynie Walton three points, two assists, two rebounds and two blocks, Maddie Wright two points and four rebounds, Abbey Gallant two points and seven rebounds and Jenna Parker one point, six assists, eight rebounds and two steals.
COLLEGE
UT DALLAS 67, LETU 62: LeTourneau University women’s basketball team made a late push, but it wasn’t enough to knock off the University of Texas at Dallas Thursday at Solheim Arena. The YellowJackets fell, 67-62.
LETU (9-3, 5-2 American Southwest Conference) trailed by nine to start the fourth quarter after UTD’s Kaitlyn Judge sank two free throws to open the period. But the Jackets erased the deficit with a 9-0 spurt to keep it close.
Malacia Guy finished with 18 points, eight assists, five rebounds, four steals and a block. Keauna Whitfield had 16 points and nine boards. Ajanae Thomas scored 10 points, and grabbed six rebounds. Flora Akingbade had eight points, 12 boards and one steal. Kyndall Hardeman had six points, six rebounds and a block. The YellowJackets shot 32.4 percent.
The Jackets will host Ozarks at 1 p.m. Saturday.