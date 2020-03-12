Players from Carthage, Tatum, Daingerfield and Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill wered honored for their play on the court, and several area players picked up accolades for their work in the classroom with the release of postseason basketball honors by the Texas Girls Coaches Association.
Carthage’s Zee McGrue in Class 4A and Tatum’s Essence Allen, Daingerfield’s Jaclyn Garrett and Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill’s Rebekah Crane and Mason Garrett in 3A all earned TGCA All-State honors.
McGrue averaged 17.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 7.6 steals per game for Carthage. Allen scored 20 points to go along with nine rebounds, five steals and four assists, and Garrett averaged 16.8 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 2.4 steals per game.
Academic All-State honorees from the area included Hallsville’s Kelci Wilson in 5A, McGrue and Shakaela Pellum of Carthage in 4A and Rachel Crane, Rebekah Crane, Garrett and Katia Hernandez of MPCH, Kaylee Clemens, Macey Russell and Raylie Willie of Harmony, Samantha Smith of Paul Pewitt and Allen of Tatum in Class 3A