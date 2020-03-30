The games won’t be played, but 40 East Texas high school basketball players will still be able to call themselves “All-Stars” thanks to Azalea Orthopedics.
The annual Azalea Ortphpedics All-Star Basketball Games, typically played in Tyler in April, have been called off this year due to COVID-19 concerns and state and national guidelines concerning the pandemic, but players and coaches have been named.
“We are in the midst of challenging times, and unfortunately, this pandemic has deprived many high school seniors the opportunity to finish out a normal year,” Anthony Brooks, CEO of Azalea Orthopedics and Sports Medicine said in a press release.
“The Class of 2020 has a number of talented athletes and coaches who deserve recognition for their accomplishments throughout the year. We feel it is necessary to highlight these individuals, and we are happy to share something positive with East Texas.”
Rosters include:
GIRLS
EAST: Meshia Shead, Longview; Jaclyn Garrett, Daingerfield; Jerkasia Anthony, Henderson; Mikinzi Cantrell, Sabine; Zee McGrue, Carthage; Airikah Pippins, Big Sandy; Tyler Green, Pittsburg; Hannah Hawkins, Nacogdoches; Aaliyah Morgan, Tyler Lee; Alyssia Thorne, Tyler Lee. Coach: Ross Barber, Tyler Lee.
WEST: Sabria Dean, Mineola; Shkera Thompson, Malakoff; Erin Berry, Bullard; Kenzie Cross, Martin’s Mill; Olivia Norrell, Canton; Tamia Tucker, Jacksonville; Kalessia Anderson, Jacksonville; Madeline Perkins, All Saints; Tabitha parker, Edgewood; Meeyah Davis, Teague. Coach: Tommy Cross, Martin’s Mill.
BOYS
EAST: Phillip Washington, Longview; Casey Mudoh, Spring Hill; Carson Daniels, Union Grove; Markell Washington, Henderson; Miles Minnick, T.K. Gorman; Jamal Jones, Tyler Lee; Joshua Shipman, Big Sandy; Chance King, Chapel Hill; Nana Antwi-Bonsiako, Nacogdoches; Deonte Jackson, Nacogdoches. Coach: Akimba “AJ” Johnson, Chapel Hill
WEST: Logan Francis, All Saints; Carlos Quitman, Neches; Jacob Koeshall, Lindale; Trey McPherson, Edgewood; Cooper Smith, Canton; Jace Reid, Quitman; Jerimiah Sargent, Oakwood; Enoch Falade, Palestine; Gage Wehrmann, Brownsboro; Isaac Jackson, La Poynor. Coach: Dean Knuckolls, La Poynor.