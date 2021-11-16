HALLSVILLE 65, ATLANTA 42: HALLSVILLE — Thirteen Bobcats got into the game, and eight got into the scorebook on Tuesday as Hallsville notched a 65-42 win over Atlanta.
Taylor Sheffield scored 30 to lead the way for Hallsville, which built a 31-21 halftime lead against the Rabbits.
Anthony McDermott and Luke Cheatham had 11 apiece, D.Q. Harrison eight Zachar Florence five, Jake Hall three and David Ruff and Gayson Magestro two apiece.
Hallsville’s JV earned a 59-39 win.
Hallsville will host Canton on Friday.
W. OAK 60, RAINS 50: EMORY — Brian Williams paced the Roughnecks with 17 points, Ben Jacyno added 13 and White Oak notched a 60-50 win over Rains on Tuesday.
Zac Jacyno added 12 points and five rebounds for White Oak, which outscored the Wildcats 16-9 in the second stanza to build a 29-22 lead. Landon Anderson finished with eight points and three assists, Colton Sears four points and Gunner Solis and Alberto Soto two each.
White Oak will host Brownsboro on Friday.
MPCH 71, SABINE 54: LIBERTY CITY — Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill opened up a 39-26 halftime lead on the way to a 71-54 win over the Sabine Cardinals on Tuesday.
Clayne Simmons and Breydan Pobuda had 17 points apiece in the loss for Sabine. Jaydan McPherson added nine, and freshman Cason Patterson chipped in with four.
Sabine will face Neches at 1 p.m. on Thursday in the New Summerfield Tournament.
HARLETON 76, FRUITVALE 34: HARLETON — The Harleton Wildcats, led by Carter Taft’s 16 points and 15 points from Brayden Hopkins, opened the season with a 76-34 win over Fruitvale.
Taber Childs added 10 points for Harleton, which led 47-13 at halftime. Colby Raibourn added eight, David Danna, Dylan Dunagan and Kyle WRight six apiece, James Kinsel and Dylan Armstrong four apiece and Draven Ring two.
AVINGER 71, O. CITY 40: AVINGER — Cade Walker tossed in 25 points to go along with nine rebounds, and three other Indians scored in double figures as Avinger opened the season with a 71-40 win over Ore City.
Luke Elder (13), Nathan McIntyre (12) and Jacob Burleson (10) all scored in twin figures for Avinger, which led 36-17 at halftime. Judson Jones added six points, Austin Alexander and Jaxson Neal two apiece and Zach Vaile and Jordan Samples one each.
The Indians will take on All Saints at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday at the Union Grove Tournament.
M. MILL 69, MCLEOD 43: MARTIN’S MILL — Martin’s Mill improved to 3-0 and dropped McLeod to 1-1 with a 69-43 win over the Longhorns on Tuesday.
Braden Parker scored 10 points and collected seven rebounds in the loss for McLeod. Mason Teer had nine points, four steals and four rebounds, Henry Teer eight points and two steals, Tyler Williams seven points, Kannon Dempsey seven points, Brennan Penny one point and five rebounds and Parker Patrick one point.
COLLEGE
KILGORE 83, GRAYSON 71: DENISON — The No. 3 ranked Kilgore College Rangers remained unbeaten on the season with an 83-71 win over Grayson College.
Kilgore moves to 5-0 with the win and will host Angelina College in a 6 p.m. contest on Friday at Masters Gymnasium. The Rangers will host Cedar Valley at 4 p.m. on Saturday.