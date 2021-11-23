W. OAK 78, S. HILL 41: Brian Williams scored 22 points, Landon Anderson and Gunner Solis combined for 31 and the White Oak Roughnecks raced out to a huge first quarter lead on the way to a 78-41 win over Spring Hill at Panther Gymnasium.
Williams added seven assists for the Roughnecks, who led 28-8 after one quarter.
Anderson scored 16 points. Solis knocked down five 3-pointers for his 15. Zac Jacyno added nine points, Ben Jacyno seven, Colton Fears five, Hayden Craig four and Colton Millwood eight rebounds.
Tayler Riehemann scored 13 in the loss for Spring Hill. Peyton Bassett finished with 10, Jax Stovall eight, James Thomas and Easton Ballard three apiece and Davaunte Powers and Jack Beckett two each.
JACKSONVILLE 64, HALLSILLE 54: JACKSONVILLE — Victorian High scored 33 points to lead the way for Jacksonville in a 64-54 win over the Hallsville Bobcats.
Anthon McDermott scored 15 points in the loss for Hallsville (4-1), which led 16-6 after one quarter and 27-26 at halftime. Luke Cheatham added 10 points, Taylor Sheffield and David Ruff eight apiece, DQ Harrison six, Jake Hall five and Zachar Florence two.
Hallsville hosts Commerce on Saturday.
HARMONY 51, O. CITY 50: ORE CITY — The Harmony Eagles held on for a 51-50 win over Ore City, moving to 2-0 on the young season.
Braxton Baker paced the Eagles with 13 points. Weston Seahorn added 12, Boston Seahorn, Chris Arellano and Aidan Chambers six apiece and Tucker Tittle and Brandon Larkin four each.
Ryan Webb scored 22, Jeremy Kyle 15 and Blake Coppedge 10 in the loss for Ore City.
AVINGER 55, LCS 38: Avinger earned a 55-38 win over Longview Christian School on Tuesday, with Nate McIntyre and Cade Walker both scoring 14 points to pace the Indians in the road victory.
BROWNSBORO 82, TRINIDAD 44: TRINIDAD — Gekyle Baker tossed in 21 points, and Jacob Hopson (13), Jordan Hoover (12) and Malik English (11) all joined him in twin figures as the Brownsboro Bears rolled to an 82-44 win over Trinidad.
Aiden Green had seven points, Tanner Ballard six, Ty Tillison and Roper Thorne four apiece and Aidan Hardin and Kyle Nichols two each for Brownsboro, which outscored Trinidad 43-15 in the second half.
CollegeKILGORE 78, HILL 77: HILLSBORO — The No. 3 ranked Kilgore College Rangers remained unbeaten on the season, moving to 8-0 with a 78-77 road win against Hill College on Tuesday.
The Rangers return home for a pair of games this weekend, hosting Grayson at 6 p.m. on Friday and CYM Prep at 4 p.m. on Saturday.
LATE MONDAY
HALLSVILLE 58, NACOGDOCHES 55: NACOGDOCHES — The Hallsville Bobcats earned a 58-55 win over Nacogdoches on Monday.
Anthon McDermott scored 20 and Taylor Sheffield was close behind with 19 for the Bobcats, who led 30-29 at halftime. David Ruff added six, Luke Cheatham five, Jake Hall four and DQ Harrison and Zachar Florence two apiece.
Keelon Henderson scored 14 in the loss for Nacogdoches.
CENTER 66, W. OAK 50: WHITE OAK — The Center Roughriders pulled away in the fourth quarter to earn a 66-50 win over the White Oak Roughnecks.
Center outscored the Roughnecks 20-10 in the final eight minutes.
Ben Jacyno had 19 points, six rebounds and three blocks in the loss for White Oak. Brian Williams added 13 points, Landon Anderson 10 points, Gunner Solis three points and five assists, Colton Fears three points and Berto Soto two points.
O. CITY 51, HARLETON 42: HARLETON — Jeremy Kyle, Ryan Webb and Blake Coppedge all scored 17 points for Ore City in a 51-42 win over Harleton.
The Rebels faced Harmony on Tuesday.
AVINGER 93, L-KILDARE 32: AVINGER — Cade Walker turned in a 32-point, 15-rebound double-double for the Indians as Avinger rolled to a 93-32 win over Linden-Kildare.
Luke Elder and Jordan Samples had 17 apiece for the Indians. Jacob Burleson added nine, Jaxson Neal eight, Judson Jones six and Nate McIntyre three.
LINDALE 47, WHITEHOUSE 39: LINDALE — The Lindale Eagles moved to 3-1 on the year with a 47-39 win over Whitehouse.
Ryder Johnson led the way for Lindale with 16 points. Taegan Terry added 12, Colby Wood and Walter Smith seven apiece, Justin Farris four and Colton Widemon one.
Lindale led 17-8 after one quarter and 30-21 at the half.