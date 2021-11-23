S. HILL 44, W. OAK 23: Zailey McGee scored 23 points and led the Lady Panthers in rebounds, and Spring Hill jumped out to an early lead on the way to a 44-23 win over White Oak at Panther Gymnasium.
Laila Thompson added 15 points for Spring Hill, which led 12-4 after one quarter and 25-9 at halftime. Laney Linsiesen added four points, and Jolie Ballard chipped in with two.
MARSHALL 45, LONGVIEW 26: The Longview Lady Lobos dropped a 45-26 decision to district rival Marshall on Day 2 of the Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill Tournament.
Iyanna Taylor scored 11 points and Paris Simpson had seven for Longview in the loss.
The Lady Lobos will be back in action on Monday with a 7:30 p.m. varsity start against Gilmer.
HENDERSON 50, P. TREE 39: The Henderson Lady Lions used a big third quarter to pull away, and held on for a 50-39 win over the Pine Tree Lady Pirates.
Kieara Dunham had 12 points and three steals, and Taylor Helton earned an 11-point, 10-rebound double-double for Henderson. The Lady Lions led 27-20 at the half and outscored Pine Tree 17-5 in the third.
Ty’Esha Mosley had eight points and six rebounds, Jorden Writt eight points, Taylor Lybrand six points and seven rebounds, Ty’ra Mosley three points and Kara Washington two points for Henderson.
MT. PLEASANT 63, GLADEWATER 49: MOUNT PLEASANT — The Gladewater Lady Bears dropped a 63-49 decision to Class 5A Mount Pleasant, moving to 4-1 on the season.
Mount Pleasant led by five at halftime and outscored the Lady Bears 39-30 after the break.
JaKiyah Bell finished with 19 points, eight rebounds and two assists for Gladewater. Calice Henderson had 14 points, six rebounds and two assists, and Alexis Boyd scored 10 points while gathering in 14 rebounds and blocking four shots.
SABINE 56, HARMONY 22: HARMONY — Maddie Furrh led the way with 17 points, Ashlynn Davis (12) and Addy Gresham (11) joined her in double figures and the Sabine Lady Cardinals pulled away in the second half for a 56-22 win over Harmony.
Ally Gresham added seven points for Sabine, which outscored Harmony 37-12 after halftime. Claudia Simmons scored four points, and Breanna Evans and Ashleigh McCormack finished with two points.
For Harmony in the loss, Jenci Seahorn had eight points, Lanie Trimble six and Rendi Seahorn and Maecy Toland four.
BECKVILLE 32, TROP 20: BECKVILLE — McKinna Chamness scored 14 points to lead the way for Beckville in a 32-20 win over Troup.
Amber Harris added nine points, 13 rebounds and three steals for the Ladycats. Lexi Barr added four points and four rebounds, Kiara Willis three, Emily Dean two points, four rebounds and two steals, Reese Dudley three rebounds, Laney Jones five rebounds and Natalie Pelzl three rebounds.
HAWKINS 81, E. FIELDS 16: HAWKINS — Lynli Dacus hit for a 19-point, 10-rebound double-double, adding six steals and three assists to her big day, as Hawkins rolled to an 81-16 win over Elysian Fields.
Laney Wilson added 17 points, four rebounds, five steals and five assists for Hawkins. Jordyn Warren chipped in with 16 points, Makena Warren 12 points, five rebounds, five steals and five assists, Taetum Smith and Tenley Conde seven points apiece, Carmen Turner four points and Smith eight rebounds and five steals.
AVINGER 48, MAUD 33: MAUD — Naomi Fountain tossed in 18 points, Taygen Downs added 13 for the Lady Indians and Avinger notched a 48-33 win over Maud.
Haylee Downs added eight points, Huda Hanan seven and Charlene Kress two for Avinger, which will host North Hopkins on Tuesday.
ET HOMESCHOOL 54, T.K. GORMAN 51: The East Texas Homeschool Lady Chargers opened up a big lead after one quarter and held on for a 54-41 win over T.K. Gorman.
The Lady Chargers, who led 18-6 after one quarter and 31-21 at halftime, were led by Jordan Parker with 14 points, Brailey Brown with 13 and Maddie Wright with 11. Alli Wilson added seven, Rebekah Dragoo six, Sydney Cunningham two and Jenna Parker one.
BROWNSBORO 50, MT. VERNON 41: BROWNSBORO: Paris Miller led the way with 20 points, Khyra Garrett added 10 for the Bearettes and Brownsboro moved to 8-1 on the year with a 50-41 win over Mount Vernon.
Allie Cooper scored nine points for Brownsboro. Khayla Garrett added seven, Rebecca Rumbo three and tori Hooker one.
LATE MONDAY
LADY LOBOS SPLIT: MOUNT PLEASANT — The Longview Lady Lobos earned a 24-18 win over Joaquin and fell to Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill, 42-31, in the MPCH Tournament on Monday.
Ryan Roberts scored eight points against Joaquin, and Journee Fairchild tossed in 17 in the loss to MPCH.
PITTSBURG 85, P. TREE 44: PITTSBURG — The Pittsburg Lady Pirates jumped out to a 23-8 lead after one quarter on the way to an 85-44 win over Pine tree.
Kyleigh Posey led the way for Pittsburg with 22 points. Natalie Styles added 19, Elyssia Lemelle 16, Gabrielle Brown 11, Randieuanna Jeffery eight, Audrina Landin four, Sanaa Hollins two and Sinayah Wilburn one
Emari Fluellen had 12 points in the loss for Pine Tree. Jalen Scroggins added 10, Kaylea Givens six, Ewoma Ugbini four, Mariyah Furay and Hallie Smires three apiece and Shaneatra Jones and C’Nay Day two each.
GILMER 48, RAINS 30: EMORY — Maddy Tate scored 18 points, Abbey Bradshaw joined her in twin figures with 13 and the Gilmer Lady Buckeyes moved to 6-1 on the year with a 48-30 win over Rains.
SABINE 40, KILGORE 24: KILGORE — Claudia Simmons scored 11 points, Maddie Furrh was close behind with 10 and the Sabine Lady Cardinals earned a 40-24 win over Kilgore.
Ally Gresham and Addy Gresham had seven points apiece for Sabine, which led 29-10 at halftime. Talya Calico and Breanna Evans scored two points apiece, and Ashlynn Davis contributed a free throw.
JEFFERSON 47, N. DIANA 29: JEFFERSON — Da’Navia Thomas led three Lady Bulldogs into double figures with 19 points, and Jefferson moved to 6-2 on the year with a 47-29 win over New Diana.
Thomas also had four steals for Jefferson, which led 27-15 at halftime.
Jordyn Davidson added 14 points, seven rebounds, six steals and two assists for the Lady Bulldogs. T.J. Hood had 10 points, four rebounds and four steals, Jaida Bray four points and three steals, Iyanna Barnett two rebounds and two steals, Kristen Thomas five rebounds and five steals and Amirie Pryor two rebounds.
W. RUSK 54, B. SANDY 17: NEW LONDON — West Rusk rolled to a 54-17 win over Big Sandy on Monday.
Breaunna Derrick and Regan Higginbotham had six points apiece in the loss for Big Sandy. Derrick added six rebounds, and Higginbotham finished with seven rebounds and two steals. Shemaiah Johnson added a point, three rebounds and four steals, MaRyiah Francis four points and eight rebounds and Allie McCartney two rebounds.
AVINGER 45, L-KILDARE 13: AVINGER — Taygen Downs (15 points) and Naomi Fountain (12 points) led the way for Avinger as the Lady Indians coasted to a 45-13 win over Linden-Kildare.
Huda Hanan added eight, Samantha Chandler four and Haylee Downs and Charlene Kress two apiece for Avinger.