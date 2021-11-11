HENDERSON 53, WASKOM 47: HENDERSON — The Henderson Lady Lions used a big fourth quarter to rally for a 53-47 win over Waskom on Friday.
Taylor Lybrand recorded a 13-point, 10-rebound double-double for Henderson, which trailed 25-18 at the half and 42-33 after three before outscoring Waskom 20-5 in the final eight minutes.
Taylor Helton chipped in with 10 points and eight rebounds, Ty’ra Mosley eight points and five steals, Jorden Writt seven points, Ty’Esha Mosley six points, 10 rebounds and three steals, Venecia Medford six points and Kara Washington three points and four steals.
J. BOWIE 33, O. CITY 19: SIMMS — The James Bowie Lady pirates pulled away with a big second half to earn a 33-19 win over Ore City on Friday.
Josie Reynolds scored all 19 points for Ore City.
MT. ENTERPRISE 59, B. SANDY 39: BIG SANDY — MaRyiah Francis recorded a double-double in a 59-39 loss for Big Sandy against Mount Enterprise, finishing with 16 points, 18 rebounds and two steals.
Shemaiah Johnson added 10 points and six rebounds for Big Sandy. Breaunna Derrick finished with two rebounds, Alaysia Estes four points, three rebounds and five assists, Brylie Arnold two points and two rebounds, Kenzie McCartney two points and four rebounds and Reagan Higginbotham four points and seven rebounds.
AVINGER 51, REDWATER 46: REDWATER — Haylee Downs dropped in 26 points to lead the way, Naomi Fountain and Taygen Downs scored nine apiece for the Lady Indians and Avinger notched a 51-46 win over Redwater.
Huda Hanan added two points for the Lady Indians, who will host DeKalb on Tuesday.
BLOOMBURG 40, MCLEOD 34: BLOOMBURG — An 8-0 run by Bloomburg in the third quarter proved to be the difference as McLeod dropped a 40-34 decision.
Regan Johnson had 12 points in the loss for McLeod. Ella Lambeth added eight points and eight rebounds, Stormy Johnson and Kenslee Cross four points apiece and Peyton Johnson, Rielyn Schubert and Jaci Armstrong two points each. Peyton Johnson had six rebounds, and Armstrong and Cross finished with six boards apiece. Schubert came away with three steals.
Also on Friday at the Mount Vernon Tournament, McLeod fell to Mineola (43-25) and Gilmer (54-20).
Against Mount Vernon, Stormy Johnson had eight points, Lambeth six, Armstrong five, Cross three, Schubert two and Peyton Johnson one. Cross and Lambeth had four rebounds apiece, and Stormy Johnson had five steals.
Against Gilmer, Lambeth scored 16 points, Regan Johnson two and Stormy Johnson and Cross one apiece. Lambeth added five rebounds, and Regan Johnson added four assists and six steals.
LATE THURSDAY
MCLEOD DROPS 2: MOUNT VERNON — In the opening round of the Mount Vernon Tournament, McLeod fell to Caddo Mills (71-19) and Paris (50-21).
Against Caddo Mills, Regan Johnson had four points, Jaci Armstrong, Sarah Ragland and Kenslee Cross three apiece, Peyton Johnson and Rielyn Schubert two apiece and Stormy Johnson and Ella Lambeth one each. Cross led with six rebounds, and Lambeth had three steals.
Cross and Schubert scored six apiece, Armstrong four, Peyton Johnson and Stormy Johnson two apiece and Regan Johnson one in the loss to Paris. Stormy Johnson pulled down nine rebounds, Lambeth added five and Armstrong four.