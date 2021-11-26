WHITEHOUSE 46, LONGVIEW 42: WHITEHOUSE - The Whitehouse Wildcats used a big third quarter to take control and then held on late for a 46-42 win over the Longview Lobos on Friday.
Longview led 20-13 at the half, but Whitehouse outscored the Lobos 21-10 in the third period.
Chris Head scored 12 points in the loss for the Lobos. Isiah Johnson added nine, Kendall Mitchell seven, Kingston Gordon and Drew Ward six apiece and DaMarlon Turner two.
COLLEGE
MEN
KILGORE 92, GRAYSON 87: KILGORE - The No. 3 ranked Kilgore College Rangers placed five players in double figures in the scoring column, holding on for a 92-87 win over Grayson College on Friday at Masters Gymnasium.
Daveon Thomas led the way for Kilgore with 19 points. Isaac Hoberecht scored 18, Dantwan Grimes 15 and Da'Sean Nelson and Paul Otieno 13 apiece. Duan Posey chipped in with five points, Obi Ezekewesli four, Mason Taylor three and Tobias Roland two.
Nelson and Otieno recorded double-doubles for the Rangers, with Nelson collecting 12 rebounds and Otieno 11. Thomas added six rebounds, four assists and two steals, and Roland handed out three assists.
Kilgore (9-0) will host CYM Prep in a 4 p.m. contest on Saturday.
WOMEN
KILGORE 68, GRAYSON 66: PLANO - The No. 22 ranked Kilgore College Lady Rangers remained unbeaten on the season with a 68-66 win over Grayson on Day 1 of the Collin College Classic.
Kilgore (6-0) will face host team Collin College at 1 p.m. on Saturday.