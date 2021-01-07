BOYS
BEARS WIN 2: The Gladewater Bears followed up a 60-55 win over Hughes Springs on Tuesday with a 54-36 win over Daingerfield on Wednesday.
Against Hughes Springs, Kollin Lewis had 27 points, K’havia Reese 14 and Dennis Allen 13.
Lewis and Allen had 14 apiece, Eli Kates 11 and Tyrone Maddox seven in the win over Daingerfield.
L-KILDARE 60, DETROIT 24: LINDEN — Chase Bynum led all scorers with 18 points as Linden-Kildare moved to 2-1 in district play (11-3 overall) with a 60-24 win over Detroit.
Jordan Swanson added 14, Jonathan Owen 13 and Mason Johnson eight for the Tigers.