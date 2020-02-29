BOYS
■ BIG SANDY 43, BLAND 29: EMORY — Joshua Shipman tossed in 22 points, and the Big Sandy Wildcats dominated in the first and third quarters to earn a 43-29 win over Bland in a Class 2A area playoff battle.
Carter Oswalt added nine for the Wildcats (25-6), who led 12-4 after one quarter and then outscored Bland 11-2 in the third to take a comfortable 32-18 lead into the final stanza. Dakarai Menefee had seven points, Caden Minter three and Brian Pullum two.
Gabriel Butler had 17 in the loss for Bland.
Big Sandy will meet McLeod at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at ETBU in Marshall.
GIRLS
■ MUENSTER 47, MARTIN’S MILL 45: McKINNEY—The state’s longest winning streak in high school basketball is over.
Muenster used its size and passing to upset No. 1 Martin’s Mill, 47-45, Saturday in the Class 2A Region II championship at McKinney Boyd High School. The Lady Hornets (35-4) went back and forth with the Lady Mustangs (37-1) throughout, as the two teams were tied six times and exchanged the lead six times. Martin’s Mill lost for the first time since a 50-43 defeat at the hands of Panhandle in the 2017 2A state championship game, a span of 116 games.
Annie Anderle’s two free throws with 8.9 seconds left sealed the win for Muenster, but the inside play of Kaitlin Hennigan, who had 13 points in the final quarter, proved to be the difference. The Lady Hornets consistently used a high-low post attack and were able to get the ball to Hennigan uncontested underneath six times in the final 6:09.
Martin’s Mill struggled shooting in two key stretches, including the first three minutes of the fourth quarter. Hennigan scored inside with 6:09 left to tie the game, 31-31, and converted a three-point play 70 seconds later for a 34-31 lead.
The Lady Mustangs, seeking their sixth straight state tournament appearance, tied the game at 34 on Mia Nixon’s three-pointer. But Jada Celsur, the leading scorer in Friday’s semifinal win over Era, left the game with an injury and Martin’s Mill never claimed the lead again.
Nixon, who came in after Jackie Camacho fouled out at 4:45, tied the game, 40-40, on another three-pointer. The Lady Mustangs had the ball with 2:10 left and used its final timeout, hoping to spread the floor and run down the clock.
The Lady Mustangs stole the ball 21 seconds later and Hennigan scored again. But Abbie Orrick, who led Martin’s Mill with 15 points, sank two free throws to tie the game, 42-42.
Martie McCoy, who led Muenster with 18, hit on three of four free throws in the final 32 seconds. Anderle was whistled with her fifth foul with .8 seconds remaining on a three-point attempt by Kalie Dunavant. But the junior guard missed the first two free throws, erasing any chances for overtime.
FROM STAFF REPORTS