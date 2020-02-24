Playoff basketball is about surviving and advancing, and the Big Sandy Wildcats did just that on Monday with a 56-48 win over Linden-Kildare in a Class 2A bi-district playoff game at Spring Hill’s Panther Gymnasium.
It took some early foul trouble for Linden-Kildare and a double-double from senior Joshua Shipman, but the Wildcats improved to 24-6 on the season and move on to face either Bland or Wolfe City in the area round of the postseason later this week.
Linden-Kildare kept things close despite having having scoring machine Davion Tyson on the bench early in the second and losing the inside presence of big man Vincent Peters with 2:10 in the second after both picked up their third fouls. Tyson and Chase Bynum both had to sit midway through the third with their fourth fouls, and LaDavion Johnson picked up his third personal early in the third.
In the end, however, it was the play of Shipman that ended the Tigers’ season.
Shipman finished with 23 points and 13 rebounds to pace the Wildcats. Dakarai Menefee added 16 points and six rebounds, and Carter Oswalt finished with 14 points and seven boards.
Tyson scored 18 in the loss for Linden-Kildare, but 12 came in the first quarter. Johnson added nine, Peters eight points and seven rebounds and Chase Bynum five points, Jordan Swanson pulled down 10 rebounds, and Tyson also came up with seven rebounds and four steals.
Tyson went off in the first quarter, and Linden-Kildare built an early 7-2 lead before Big Sandy countered with a 9-0 run to go in front 11-7.
The scored was knotted at 11, 13, 15 and 17, but a triple from the corner by Shipman at the buzzer gave the Wildcats the lead, and they never trailed again.
The lead ballooned to 14 with 2:27 to play in the half after a layup by Oswalt but Mason Johnson buried a 3-pointer and Linden-Kildare managed to cut the halftime deficit to 35-26 when Swanson muscled his way inside for a rebound and layup.
Johnson came to life for the Tigers early in the third, knocking down a triple and then coming away with a steal and layup to narrow the gap to four, and Peters later backed in for a layup with 52 seconds to play to make it a 44-38 contest late in the period.
The Tigers got the deficit down to three on a couple of occasions in the final stanza, but Shipman answered with layups both times and late sank two free throws with 28 seconds remaining to put the Wildcats on top 55-46. After a rebound and layup by Tyson with 11 seconds left gave the Tigers a small glimmer of hope, Shipman hit one of two freebies with three seconds remaining to close out the win for Big Sandy.