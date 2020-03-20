From Staff Reports
Joshua Shipman was a big reason the Big Sandy Wildcats advanced three rounds deep in the schoolboy playoffs. He was ultimately rewarded by being named District 16-2A Most Valuable Player as voted on by the district coaches.
Shipman along with teammate Caden Minter and head coach Kerry Strong garnered loop superlatives. Minter shared Defensive Player of the Year with Hawkins’ Zach Conde, while Strong was named Coach of the Year.
Union Grove nabbed the other accolades as Carson Daniels took Offensive Player of the Year and teammate Cooper Vestal was cited as Newcomer of the Year.
FIRST TEAM
Kole Burns, Matthew Bower, Union Grove; Jonathan Fraser, Carlisle; Ryan Harris, Abram Hargrove, Beckville; Paeton Smith, Jayden Dacus, Hawkins; Dakarai Menefee, Carter Oswalt, Big Sandy
SECOND TEAM
Elijah Baker, Union Grove; Alex Garza, Brett Roland, Carlisle; Jeramy Torres, David Mullins, Hawkins; Brian Pullum, Big Sandy; Cole Ring, Taber Childs, Harleton; Jaden Mojica, Beckville
HONORABLE MENTION
Reagan Hunger, Cole Marshall, Overton; Carlos DeLeon, Aaron Gallegos, Vic Comacho, JaCori Parker, Carlisle; Elijah Ramsey, Jae’dyn Slaughter, Beckville; Kedron Brown, Ashton Beason, Big Sandy; Noah Mayhan, Cannon Cowan, Gannon Smith, Union Grove; Kobe Ferguson, Justin Davidson, Jo Jo Clark, Harleton
ACADEMIC ALL DISTRICT
OVERTON: Chris Henson, Reagan Hunger; CARLISLE: Carlos DeLoeon, Brett Roland, Louie Garza; BECKVILLE: Ryan Harris, Jeremiah Steph; BIG SANDY: Brian Pullum, Dakarai Menefee, Caden Minter, Joshua Shipman, Sean Gregory, Ashton Beason, Colton Maxwell; HAWKINS: Jayden Dacus, Jeramy Torres, Bryce Burns, Rowdy Burns, Marshall White, David Mullins; HARLETON: Spencer Hammack, Cameron Postings, Ben Wright, Kobe Ferguson, Jo Jo Clark