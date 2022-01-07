District 15-5AHALLSVILLE 74, P. TREE 53: HALLSVILLE - Anthon McDermott scored 19 points, Taylor Sheffield and Zachar Florence combined for 29 and the Hallsville Bobcats moved to 3-0 in district play (23-2 overall) with a 74-53 win over Pine Tree.
Sheffield scored 15, Florence 14 and D.Q. Harrison nine for Hallsville, which led 23-12 after one quarter and 39-26 at halftime. Luke Cheatham finished with six, Kamron Gaut five, Jake Hall four and David Ruff two.
Daryus Gray paced Pine Tree with 19 points. Cameron Spencer scored 12, Jonathan Fuller seven, Jeremiah Blinks and Dealyn Evans six each, Tylur Neal two and Amare Gary one.
District 16-4ABULLARD 71, KILGORE 49: KILGORE — The Bullard Panthers pulled away in the third quarter to notch a 71-49 win over the Kilgore Bulldogs on Friday.
C.J. Ingram had 25 points in the loss for Kilgore, with 21 coming in the first half. The Bulldogs trailed 41-30 at the break and 63-43 heading to the final stanza.
Jake Thompson scored eight points, Thomas Hattaway and Jayden Sanders three apiece and Javiora Easley, Daverian Franklin, Rylan Copeland, Bobby King, Braydon Nelson and Zaylon Stoker two each for Kilgore.
District 16-3ATATUM 103, JEFFERSON 42: TATUM — Jayden Boyd just missed recording a quadruple double with 29 points, 13 rebounds, 10 steals and nine assists as the Tatum Eagles rolled to a 103-42 win over Jefferson.
Kendric Malone added 16 points and nine rebounds, Aidan Anthony 14 points and nine rebounds, Kendall Williams 12 points and Ty Bridges 10 points for the Eagles (14-5, 3-0). Ashby Anthony chipped in with eight points, Jaylen Jones and Drake Walton five apiece and Jordan Chambers four.
WASKOM 52, ARP 46: ARP — Diego Smith led the way with 18 points, Zay Thomas was closed behind with 16 and the Waskom Wildcats notched a 52-46 win over Arp on Friday.
Kadaylon Williams scored 25 in the loss for Arp.
District 15-3AW. OAK 70, O. CITY 47: ORE CITY — Ben Jacyno paced the Roughnecks with 18 points, Brian Williams added 14 and Landon Anderson just missed a double-double as White Oak rolled to a 70-47 win over Ore City.
Anderson finished with 12 points, nine rebounds and four assists for White oak, which led 20-8 after one quarter. Zac Jacyno added 11 points, Colton Millwood and Gunner Solis seven apiece and Colton Fears two. Solis also had five assists.
Ryan Webb had 17 points and Jeremy Kyle 11 in the loss for Ore City.
White Oak (19-4, 2-0) will visit Gladewater on Tuesday.
GLADEWATER 81, H. SPRINGS 39: HUGHES SPRINGS — Tyrone Maddox and Kollin Lewis combined for 50 points, and Keilan James and D.J. Allen also scored in twin figures for the Bears as Gladewater rolled to an 81-39 win over Hughes Springs.
Maddox led the way for the Bears with 30 points. Lewis dropped in 20, James 11, Allen 10, Michael Lewis six and Cameron Taylor four.
Non-DistrictHEAT 61, HAWKINS 25: HAWKINS — Tyler HEAT raced out to a 26-5 lead after one quarter on the way to a 61-25 win over the Hawkins Hawks.
Jeramy Torres led the way for Hawkins with seven points. Dristun Pruitt and Marshall White had six apiece, and Boston Conner, Rowdy Searer and Bryce Burns all scored two for the Hawks.
B. SANDY 59, LCS 49: A.J. Johnson scored 19points, Blake Wilson added 16 for the Wildcats and Big Sandy earned a 59-49 win over Longview Christian School.
Jezreel Bachert, Sean Gregory and Malijah Francis all scored six for the Wildcats, with Christian Kearbey adding four and Christian McCleveland scoring two.
Kado Jackson had 28, T.J. Gray 10, Oscar Adame five and Chance Barnett and Marcus Cammack three apiece for Longview Christian School.
MCLEOD 54, HART’S BLUFF 47: HART’S BLUFF — Kannon Dempsey led a balanced McLeod scoring attack with 14 points as the Longhorns edged Hart’s Bluff, 54-47.
Mason Teer had 13 points, Tyler Williams 10, Henry Teer seven, Brennan Penny and Braden Parker four apiece and Preston Bishop two. Dempsey finished with a double-double, adding 10 rebounds. Teer had eight rebounds, and Parker handed out seven assists.
JUNIOR HIGH
SCORES: Lufkin 41, Foster 7th A 32; Lufkin 36, Foster 8th A 15
CollegeLETU 85, H-SIMMONS 77: ABILENE — A big second half propelled the LETU men’s basketball team to an 85-77 victory over No. 22 Hardin-Simmons at the Mabee Complex Thursday.
Senior forward Kyle Matthews fell three assists shy of a triple double, helping the YellowJackets improve to 10-2 overall, including 5-2 in American Southwest Conference play. The Cowboys dropped to 10-2, 6-1.
LETU rattled off a 21-5 run, including 10 in a row, turning a six-point halftime deficit into a double-digit lead at 56-46, seven minutes into the period. Andrew Eberhardt netted eight of his game-high 25 points during the stretch.
Warren Richardson notched his fifth double-double, with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Deonte Jackson tallied 10 points, five assists, two rebounds and two steals. Christian Adams tallied nine points and eight boards.
LETU will visit McMurry at 2 p.m. on Saturday.