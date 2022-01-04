DISTRICT 15-5A
S. SPRINGS 85, P. TREE 51: At Pine Tree's Pirate Center, the Sulphur Springs Wildcats got 19 points from Justin Haire, 16 from Parker Whisenhunt and 15 from Branson Lynn on the way to an 85-51 win over the host Pirates.
The Pirates were led by Jeremiah Blinks with 17 points. Daryus Gray added 13 and Dealyn Evans seven.
DISTRICT 16-4A
C. HILL 58, KILGORE 52: NEW CHAPEL HILL - The Chapel Hill Bulldogs outscored Kilgore 21-12 in the final eight minutes to rally for a 58-52 win.
Thomas Hattaway scored 14 points in the loss for Kilgore, now 1-1 in district play. Jake Thompson had 10, Jayden Sanders nine, Bobby King six and Javiora Easley four.
DISTRICT 16-3A
TATUM 89, HARLETON 30: HARLETON - Ten Eagles scored, led by Aiden Anthony's 23 points, and Tatum rolled to an 89-30 win over Harleton.
Jayden Boyd had 21 points, six rebounds, five blocks, five steals and four assists for Tatum(13-5, 2-0), which outscored Harleton 28-0 in the third period. Ty Bridges finished with 14 points, Kendric Malone eight points, five assists and four steals, Drake Walton six points, Tiki Lloyd five, Jaylen Jones four, Jordan Chambers and Kendall Williams three apiece and Tydarius Webb two.
Tatum will host Jefferson on Friday.
JEFFERSON 54, TROUP 41: JEFFERSON - C.J. Bowman led a balanced Bulldog scoring attack with 17 points, and Jefferson moved to 12-7 overall (2-0 in district play) with a 54-41 win over Troup.
Dylan Washington added 16 points and K.J. Ross had 14 for Jefferson, which outscored Troup 30-14 after halftime. Jakardan Davidson, Caden Rutz and Chris Love all scored two points, and E.J. Burns chipped in with a free throw for Jefferson, which will visit Tatum on Friday.
DISTRICT 15-3A
GLADEWATER 39, N. DIANA 38: GLADEWATER - Kollin Lewis scored 17 points, Keilan James added 14 for the Bears and Gladewater edged New Diana, 39-38, on Tuesday.
D.J. Allen finished with five points, Trevor Hollins four and Tyrone Maddox two for the Bears.
Jacob Newland scored 16 points in the loss for New Diana.
DAINGERFIELD 67, SABINE 42: LIBERTY CITY - Daingerfield raced out to a 17-8 lead after one quarter on the way to a 67-42 win over the Sabine Cardinals.
Breydan Pobuda had 12 points, Colt Starks 10 and Matt Smith seven in the loss for Sabine, which will visit New Diana on Friday.
DISTRICT 13-3A
WINNSBORO 56, HARMONY 53: WINNSBORO - The Winnsboro Red Raiders moved to 2-0 in district play and dropped Harmony to 0-2 with a 56-53 decision on Tuesday.
Boston Seahorn had 23 points in the loss for Harmony. Weston Seahorn added 11, Alex Scheuer eight, Riley Patterson five, Aiden Chambersfour and Tucker Tittle two.
NON-DISTRICT
A-GOLDEN 50, HAWKINS 48: ALBA - The Alba-Golden Panthers rallied from four down in the opening quarter to edge past Hawkins, 50-48, on Tuesday.
Jeramy Torres had 13 points, Dristun Pruitt 10 and Micah Staruska and Marshall White nine apiece in the loss for Hawkins. Bryce Burns added six and Drew Dacus one in the loss.
BROWNSBORO 49, PITTSBURG 40: BROWNSBORO - The Brownsboro Bears rallied for a 49-40 win over Pittsburg on Tuesday.
Gekyle Baker paced Brownsboro with 12 points. Aidan Hardin was close behind with 10, followed by Michael Fitzgerald with seven, Jacob Hopson six, Aiden Green and Lane Epperson five apiece and Jordan Hoover four.
Dalton Field had 14 and Amyrion Gholson 12 in the loss for Pittsburg.
CUMBY 54, B. SANDY 49: BIG SANDY - Jaden Basham and Chett Vaughn scored 13 points apiece, Aiden Evans added 10 and Cumby used a 16-6 run in the final quarter to earn a 54-49 win over Big Sandy.
Sean Gregory had 19 points and A.J. Johnson 13 in the loss for Big Sandy.
COLLEGE
KILGORE 86, JACKSONVILLE 52: JACKSONVILLE - The No. 2 ranked Kilgore College Rangers remained unbeaten on the season with an 86-52 Region XIV Conference win over Jacksonville College.
The Rangers improved to 15-0 overall and 5-0 in the conference, and will host Blinn at 7 p.m. on Wednesday at Kilgore College's Masters Gymnasium.
The KC women were slated to play Trinity Valley on Wednesday, but that game has been moved to 5:30 p.m. on Monday at Masters Gymnasium