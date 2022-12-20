P. TREE 44, LONGVIEW 42: At Pine Tree’s Pirate Center, the Pine Tree Pirates opened district play with a 44-42 win over crosstown rival Longview.
Dealyn Evans paced the Pirates with 19 points, six rebounds and two assists. Cam Spencer added 11 points, seven rebounds and three assists, and Devin Washington had five points, six rebounds and four steals.
The Pine Tree JV earned a 48-47 win, and the freshman team notched a 49-35 victory.
TYLER 50, HALLSVILLE 42: HALLSVILLE — Tyler High got 17 points from Montrell Wade, 14 from Ashad Walker and nine from Shakavon Brooks and used a big first quarter to take control before holding on for a 50-42 win over the Hallsville Bobcats.
Luke Cheatham had 13 points, three rebounds and three assists in the loss for Hallsville, which trailed 31-17 at halftime. Anthon McDermott had 10 points and five rebounds, and Barnabas Baliraine added eight points and 12 rebounds.
QUITMAN 60, SABINE 53: QUITMAN — The Quitman Bulldogs overcame a 30-26 halftime deficit to earn a 60-53 win over the Sabine Cardinals on Tuesday.
Jaydan McPherson had 17 points, Colt Sparks 12 and Clayne Simmons and Hudson McNatt eight apiece in the loss for Sabine.
WINNSBORO 72, GLADEWATER 57: GLADEWATER — Kyler Finney scored 17 points, Will Wilcox added 15 and Winnsboro earned a 72-57 win over the Gladewater Bears on Tuesday.
DaVaunte Powers scored 22, Kollin Lewis 20 and Tristen Linwood 10 in the loss for Gladewater.
TATUM 49, TROUP 42: TATUM — Jordan Chambers scored 12 of his game-high 21 points in the first quarter as Tatum built a commanding 21-2 lead before holding on to earn a 49-42 win over Troup in District 16-3A action.
JaCorie Bradley added 13 for the Eagles. Cooper Whiteus finished with five, Luke Sigler three and Cayden Tatum, E.J. Lloyd and Ashby Anthony two each.
JEFFERSON 51, E. FIELDS 31: JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Bulldogs were paced by K.J. Ross and his 15 points on the way to a 51-31 win over Elysian Fields to open District 16-3A play.
E.J. Burns added nine for the Bulldogs (10-3), who led 28-20 at halftime, and outscored the Yellowjackets 14-5 in the final quarter to pull away. Luke Elder, C.J. Bowman and Anthony Flenoury all had six points, Ashton Williams five and Devonte Marshall and Hasheem Ector two for the Bulldogs.
WO ALUMNI GAME: WHITE OAK — Terrall Beall scored 22 points and collected five rebounds, and the current White Oak Roughnecks rallied for a 73-43 win over the White Oak Alumni on Tuesday.
Zac Jacyno had 18 points and five rebounds for the current team, which trailed 22-15 after one quarter but led 36-30 at halftime before going on a 28-6 run in the third quarter. Colton Millwood had 15 points, four rebounds and four assists, Kaleb Sorgee 10 points, Jaydon Medlin four points and five assists and Caden Tyner four points.
Gunner Solis scored 12 points to pace the Alumni team. Matt Bort added 10, Landon Anderson nine, Ben Jacyno six and Carson Roling, Collin Bower and Brian Williams two each.
The White Oak JV earned a 33-6 win over the Christian Heritage Classical School JV on Tuesday.
White Oak will next participate in the Tenaha Tournament on Dec. 27.
HARLETON 42, J. BOWIE 40: Braden Hopkins scored at the buzzer to lead the Harleton Wildcats to a 42-40 win over James Bowie.
Hopkins paced Harleton with 12 points and seven assists. Kyle Wright and Alijah Johnson added seven points apiece for Harleton, which improved to 5-7 on the year.
LATE MONDAY
SABINE 60, WASKOM 42: LIBERTY CITY — Hudson McNatt led the way with 23 points, and the Sabine Cardinals rallied for a 60-42 win over the Waskom Wildcats on Monday.
Jaydan McPherson had 16 points, knocking down five 3-pointers for the Cardinals. Colt Sparks chipped in with nine points for Sabine, which trailed 10-7 after one quarter but led 26-22 at halftime.
W. RUSK 44, HENDERSON 29: HENDERSON — Cole Jackson scored 12 points, Jimmie Harper added 10 for the Raiders and West Rusk earned a 44-29 win over the Henderson Lions on Monday.
Geremiah Smith finished with eight points for West Rusk. Tate Winings had five, Jaxon Farquhar four, Kason Reed and Ty Harper two apiece and Andon Mata one. Jimmie Harper had nine rebounds, Smith eight and Farquhar seven. Smith and Farquhar added three steals apiece, and Farquhar also had two blocked shots.