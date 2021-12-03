SH/WO TournamentW. OAK WINS 2: WHITE OAK — Host team White Oak punched its ticket to Saturday’s Small School title game at the Rogers Law Firm Spring Hill/White Oak Tournament with wins over Beckville (64-45) and West Rusk (64-41).
The Roughnecks will take on Kountze at 6:40 p.m. Saturday at the high school gym for the title.
In other Small School games today, Union Grove faces Quitman at 9 a.m. (high school), Queen City meets West Rusk at 10:20 a.m. (junior high), Winona faces Tyler HEAT at 1 p.m. (junior high) and Gladewater meets Beckville at 2:20 p.m. (junior high).
In White Oak’s win over Beckville, Brian Williams scored 17 points, Gunner Solis 14, Landon Anderson 12, Zac Jacyno eight, Ben Jacyno seven, Alberto Soto four and Colton Fears two. Anderson also had six rebounds and four assists, and Ben Jacyno added six rebounds.
Williams scored 20 to lead the way against West Rusk. Solis had 11, Ben Jacyno 10, Anderson eight points and five rebounds, Colton Millwood five points, Soto five points and Fears one point and six assists.
HALLSVILLE SPLITS: WHITE OAK — The Hallsville Bobcats earned a 60-40 win over Liberty-Eylau and dropped a 67-64 decision to Tyler on Friday.
Luke Cheatham had 15 points, David Ruff 10, Anthon McDermott nine, Zachar Florence and DQ Harrison seven apiece, Taylor Sheffield and Jake Hall four each and Kamron Gaut two for the Bobcats against L-E.
McDermott finished with 23 against Tyler. Sheffield added 15, Florence and Harrision eight apiece, Ruff five and Cheatham and Hall two apiece.
Grand SalineHARMONY SPLITS: GRAND SALINE — The Harmony Eagles defeated Elysian Fields (54-32) and fell to host team Grand Saline (47-38) on Friday.
Brandon Larkin scored 13 for the Eagles against Elysian Fields. Riley Patterson and Weston Seahorn added seven apiece, Boston Seahorn and Braxton Baker six each, Alex Scheuer and Aidan Chambers four apiece, Chris Arellano three and Tucker Tittle and Chanse Higgins two each.
The Eagles fell behind 16-0 in the first quarter against Grand Saline and never recovered.
Boston Seahorn finished with 16 in the loss. Arellano and Chambers had six apiece, Weston Seahorn five, Tittle three and Baker two.
Harmony will play either Brownsboro or Kemp at 10 a.m. for third place on Saturday.
BROWNSBORO 62, KEMP 20: GRAND SALINE — Brownsboro pulled away after a close first quarter, rolling to a 62-20 win over Kemp.
Tanner Ballard had 14, Aidan Hardin 11 and Jacob Hopson 10 for Brownsboro, which led 14-11 after one quarter before outscoring Kemp 48-14 the rest of the way. Aiden Green had eight, Jordan Hoover six, Lane Epperson five, Michael Fitzgerald four, Ty Tillison three and Roper Thorne one.
James BowieHARLETON 52, B. SANDY 37: SIMMS — The Harleton Wildcats advanced to the championship game of the James Bowie Tournament with a 52-37 win over Big Sandy.
David Danna led the way for the Wildcats with 17 points, Carter Taft had 14, and Tabor Childs finished with eight point and 13 rebounds. Braden Hopkins chipped in with six points, Kyle Wright four and Dylan Armstrong three.
Big Sandy was led by Sean Gregory with 13 points. Jezreel Bachert and Blake Wilson had eight apiece, Ka’myre Fountain and Jake Johnson three each, A.J. Johnson two and Christian Kearbey one.
Brookshire ClassicLCS 58, KING’S 32: TYLER — Kollin Robinson and Kado Jackson combined for 40 points to help carry Longview Christian to a 58-32 win over King’s Academy.
Robinson led with 21 points with Jackson tossing in 19.
Jake Hosch and Seth Pickerill each hit for 20 points to pace King’s Academy, followed by Brett Black (8), Evan Hellwig (2) and Aidan Reynolds (2).
JUNIOR HIGH
SCORES: Foster 7th B 28, Nacogdoches McMichael 7; Foster 7th A 42, Nac McMichael 24; Foster 8th B 33, Nac. McMichael 14; Foster 8th A 42, Nac. McMichael 30.