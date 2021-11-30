S. HILL 62, U. GROVE 57: The Spring Hill Panthers converted 16 of 30 free throw attempts and used a 13-point night from Tayler Riehemann to earn a 62-57 win over the Union Grove Lions.
James Thomas and Luke Hurst had nine points apiece for the Panthers, who led 27-26 at halftime and 47-43 heading to the fourth period. Davaunte Powers chipped in with eight points, Peyton Bassett six and Easton Ballard and Jack Beckett four each.
Cooper Vestal had 17 points in the loss for Union Grove.
The Panthers will host the Rogers Law Firm Spring Hill/White Oak Tournament this weekend, facing Willis at 11:40 a.m. and Pleasant Grove at 6:40 p.m. on Thursday.
MARSHALL 46, HENDERSON 42: HENDERSON — Jaeden Knox scored 10 points for Marshall, and the Mavericks rallied for a 46-42 win over the Henderson Lions on Tuesday.
Devin Phillips scored 16 points and Austin Berry added 12 in the loss for Henderson, which led 10-9 after one quarter. Jacobe Robinson added six points, Josh Simpson three and D.K. Kelly and Van Landon two apiece. Simpson also had three assists, and Austin Berry led with six rebounds for the Lions.
W. OAK 62, ATLANTA 34: ATLANTA — Gunner Solis knocked down five 3-pointers on his way to a 19-point outing, and the White Oak Roughnecks moved to 3-2 on the young season with a 62-34 win over Atlanta.
Ben Jacyno had 12 points and seven rebounds for the Roughnecks. Landon Anderson added 10 points, eight rebounds and four steals, Zac Jacyno eight points and seven rebounds, Brian Williams eight points and four rebounds, Hayden Craig three points and Colton Millwood two points.
White Oak’s JV notched a 45-38 win.
The Roughnecks will host a tournament this weekend, opening with a 10:40 a.m. game on Thursday against Tyler HEAT.
SABINE 46, ARP 39: ARP — Breydan Pobuda scored 23 points, and the Sabine Cardinals rallied for a 46-39 win over Arp on Tuesday.
Caden Richardson scored seven for the Cardinals, who trailed 12-7 after one quarter but led 19-18 at the half. Clayne Simmons and Jaydon McPherson scored six apiece.
Sabine will take on Canton at 9 a.m. on Thursday in the Van Tournament.
HARMONY 57, HARLETON 40: HARLETON — The Harmony Eagles used a big second half to rally past Harleton, 57-40, on Tuesday.
Boston Seahorn scored 18 for Harmony, which outscored Harleton 17-9 in the third quarter and 35-21 in the second half. Chris Arellano added 13 points, Weston Seahorn eight, Braxton Baker seven, Chanse Higgins five, Aidan Chambers four and Tucker Tittle two.
Tabor Childs scored eight points in the loss for Harleton.
B. SANDY 52, N. DIANA 40: DIANA — Sean Gregory scored 13 points, Ka’myre Fountain added 12 for the Wildcats and Big Sandy earned a 52-40 win over New Diana on Tuesday.
Malijah Francis had eight points, Jake Johnson seven, Blake Wilson and Jezreel Bachert five apiece and Christian McCleveland two. Bachet pulled down 10 rebounds, and Fountain added three steals for the Wildcats.
HEAT 59, HAWKINS 38: HAWKINS — Tyler HEAT erupted for 29 points in the fourth quarter and rallied for a 59-38 win over Hawkins on Tuesday.
Jake Carlile had 28 for HEAT.
Jeramy Torres scored 16 in the loss for Hawkins. Rowdy Searer had eight, Dristun Pruitt four, Marshall White three, Boston Conner, Toby Gwin and Bryce Burns two apiece and Drew Dacus one.
AVINGER 72, DAINGERFIELD 38: AVINGER — The Avinger Indians raced out to a 17-7 lead after one quarter and rolled to a 72-38 win over the Daingerfield Tigers.
Judson Jones and Jordan Samples scored 14 points apiece for Avinger, which also got 12 from Nathan McIntyre, 11 from Luke Elder and nine from Jacob Burleson.
MCLEOD 47, Q. CITY 31: QUEEN CITY — McLeod jumped out to an 11-2 lead after one quarter on the way to a 47-31 win over Queen City.
Braden Parker scored 12 points to pace McLeod. Henry Teer finished with 11, Tyler Williams nine, Kannon Dempsey eight and Jaxon Smith and Mason Teer two apiece. Mason Teer added eight rebounds and four steals, and Dempsey finished with five rebounds and four steals.
LATE MONDAY
ET HOMESCHOOL 67, L. CHAPEL 18: Josh Dragoo led the way with 23 points, Ethan Gallant (12) and Beau Thompson (10) joined him in double figures in the scoring department and East Texas Homeschool rolled to a 67-18 win over Leverett’s Chapel.
Dragoo added two rebounds, three assists and four steals to his big night. Thompson had three rebounds and four steals, and Gallant finished with six rebounds and three steals. Luke Starrett chipped in with nine points, Issac Hill six points and eight rebounds, Joey Stipp four points and two steals, Eyan Eckerdt three points and five rebounds and Dade Goforth six rebounds and two assists.