C. HEIGHTS 70, TATUM 67: TATUM — Billy Huddleston scored nine of his 23 points in overtime, and the Central Heights Blue Devils notched a 70-67 win over the Tatum Eagles.
The score was tied at 59-59 at the end of regulation play.
JaCorie Bradley had 15 points in the loss for Tatum. Elijah Lloyd and Jordan Chambers scored 14 apiece, Luke Sigler and Cooper Whiteus nine each, Cayden Tatum four and Ashby Anthony two.
MINEOLA 47, SABINE 34: LIBERTY CITY — Dawson Pendergrass scored 15 points, and the Mineola Yellowjackets built a 27-16 halftime lead on the way to a 47-34 win over the Sabine Cardinals on Tuesday.
Colt Sparks scored 14 and Matt Smith 10 in the loss for Sabine, which will visit Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill on Friday.
GLADEWATER 56, RIVERCREST 44: GLADEWATER — Tyrone Maddox and Kollin Lewis scored 18 points apiece, Tristen Linwood joined them in twin figures with 10 points and the Gladewater Bears notched a 56-44 win over Rivercrest.
H. SPRINGS 52, O. CITY 29: HUGHES SPRINGS — The Hughes Springs Mustangs earned a 52-29 win over the Ore City Rebels on Tuesday.
Kyler Rowe scored 12 points in the loss for Ore City.
LATE MONDAY
LINDALE 53, PITTSBURG 43: LINDALE — Logan Dixon knocked down five 3-pointers as Lindale took a 53-43 win over Pittsburg in non-district boys basketball action on Monday night at Eagle Gym.
Dixon finished with 17 points, and Ryder Johnson and Cole Collinsworth both filled up the stat sheet for the Eagles. Johnson had 14 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and two steals. Collinsworth had 10 points, eight rebounds, six assists, two steals and one block.
Jacob Graham led Pittsburg with 12 points and six rebounds. Drew Lawton had 8 points, and Christian Layton and Layton Hood each had 6 points.