District 21-2AO. CITY 33, HARLETON 28: HARLETON — The Ore City Rebels earned a 33-28 win over the Harleton Wildcats on Tuesday.
Maverick Main led the way for Ore City with 14 points.
Non-DistrictJOAQUIN 42, JOAQUIN 36: JOAQUIN — The Joaquin Rams rallied from an eight-point halftime deficit to earn a 42-36 win over the White Oak Roughnecks on Tuesday.
Kaleb Sorgee had 10 points in the loss for White Oak, which led 27-19 at the break. Colton Millwood added nine points and five rebounds, Zac Jacyno and Caden Tyner six points apiece and Terrall Beall five points.
White Oak will open District 15-3A action at Sabine on Friday.