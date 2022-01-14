District 16-4AKILGORE 57, S. HILL 46: KILGORE — Jake Thompson recorded a double-double with 17 points and 14 rebounds, and the Kilgore Bulldogs raced out to a big lead after one quarter en route to a 57-46 win over Spring Hill.
C.J. Ingram and Thomas Hattaway both added 11 points for Kilgore, which led 26-5 after one frame. Jayden Sanders finished with eight points, Javiora Easley and Daverian Franklin two apiece and Ryan Copeland and Bobby King a free throw apiece.
Tayler Riehemann scored 24 points in the loss for Spring Hill. Jax Stovall and Jack Beckett had seven apiece, James Thomas three, Easton Ballard and Luke Hurst two each and Peyton Bassett one.
District 15-3AW. OAK 52, SABINE 37: WHITE OAK — Ben Jacyno and Brian Williams scored 15 points and collected six rebounds apiece, leading the White Oak Roughnecks to a 52-37 win over the Sabine Cardinals.
Landon Anderson and Gunner Solis scored seven points apiece for White Oak (21-4, 4-0), which led 19-5 after one quarter. Solis also had three rebounds. Zac Jacyno added four points, and Colton Millwood and Colton Fears finished with two points apiece.
Matt Smith scored 11 points in the loss for Sabine. Hudson McNatt finished with nine, Breydan Pobuda eight and Colt Sparks six.
The White Oak JV notched a 58-26 win.
GLADEWATER 52, O. CITY 49: ORE CITY — The Gladewater Bears went on the road and edged the Ore City Rebels, 52-49, on Friday.
Kollin Lewis paced Gladewater with 23 points. D.J. Allen added 14, Tyrone Maddox nine, Keilan James three and Cameron Taylor three.
Jeremy Kyle had 19 points and Allen Nigreville 15 in the loss for Ore City.
District 21-2AHAWKINS 38, B. SANDY 36: HAWKINS — Boston Conner’s rebound and putback as time expired lifted the Hawkins Hawks to a 38-36 win over the Big Sandy Wildcats on Friday.
Conner finished with five points. Dristun Pruitt had 12 for the Hawks. Jeramy Torres scored 11, Bryce Burns four and Micah Staruska, Drew Dacus and Jake Shaw two apiece.
Malijah Francis and Sean Gregory both scored nine in the loss for Big Sandy.