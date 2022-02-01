DISTRICT 15-5A
HALLSVILLE 67, P. TREE 52: Luke Cheatham scored 24 points, Anthon McDermott added 16 for the Bobcats and Hallsville earned a 67-52 win over Pine Tree on Tuesday at the Pirate Center.
Taylor Sheffield and DQ Harrison scored eight apiece, Jake Hall six and Kamron Gaut five for Hallsville.
Daryus Gray scored 22 points in the loss for the Pirates. Dealyn Evans added 17 points and 10 rebounds, and Amare Gary finished with six points.
DISTRICT 16-4A
KILGORE 43, BULLARD 32: BULLARD - Javiora Easley scored a season-high 16 points to pace Kilgore, and the Bulldogs handed Bullard its first district loss witha 43-32 decision on Tuesday.
Daverian Franklin scored nine for Kilgore. Jake Thompson added eight, C.J. Ingram seven and Jayden Sanders four.
DISTRICT 16-3A
TATUM 75, JEFFERSON 52: JEFFERSON - The Tatum Eagles remained unbeaten in district play with a 75-52 win over Jefferson.
Kendric Malone had 21 points, and Jayden Boyd finished with 17 points, four rebounds, three blocks and two steals for Tatum. Drake Walton added 10 points, Ty Bridges and Aidan Anthony nine apiece, Kendall Williams seven and Jordan Chambers two.
Jakardan Davidson (12 points, 10 rebounds) and C.J. Bowman (15 points, 10 rebounds) both recorded double-doubles in the loss for Jefferson (18-9, 8-2).
Parker Grubbs scored eight points for the Bulldogs. K.J. Ross had six, Dylan Washington five, E.J. Burns four and Jace Miles two.
HARLETON 46, E. FIELDS 40: HARLETON - Taber Childs scored 12 points, Braden Hopkins added 10 for the Wildcats and Harleton moved to 13-13 on the year with a 46-40 win over Elysian Fields.
Dylon Dunagan and Carson Brown chipped in with six points apiece for the Wildcats.
DISTRICT 15-3A
W. OAK 69, O. CITY 50: WHITE OAK - Brian Williams and Gunner Solis both knocked down five 3-pointers, and White Oak finished with 14 triples in the game on the way to a 69-50 win over Ore City.
Williams finished with 17 points, Solis 15, Ben Jacyno 13, Landon Anderson 12, Zac Jacyno seven and Hayden Craig five. Ben Jacyno, Zac Jacyno and Anderson all collected seven rebounds.
Blake Coppedge scored 20 and Allen Nigreville 14 in the loss for Ore City.
The White Oak JV earned a 69-24 win.
White Oak (25-4, 8-0) hosts Gladewater on Friday.
GLADEWATER 64, H. SPRINGS 41: GLADEWATER - D.J. Allen and Kollin Lewis scored 23 points apiece to lead the Gladewater Bears past Hughes Springs, 64-41.
Keilan James finished with eight points for the Bears. Tyrone Maddox added five, Michael Lewis three and Cameron Taylor two.
SABINE 57, N. DIANA 30: LIBERTY CITY - Breydan Pobuda scored 19 of his game-high 32 points in the fourth quarter, and the Sabine Cardinals pulled away for a 57-30 win over New Diana.
Colt Sparks had eight points and Matt Smith seven for the Cardinals, who outscored New Diana 29-7 in the final eight minutes.
DISTRICT 21-2A
B. SANDY 50, HAWKINS 41: BIG SANDY - A.J. Johnson scored 12 points, Malijah Francis and Jezrell Bachert added 11 apiece and the Big Sandy Wildcats notched a 50-51 win over Hawkins.
Francis added seven rebounds, Sean Gregory five steals and Bachert nine rebounds as Big Sandy moved to 12-11 overall and 3-3 in district play.
Boston Conner and Jeramy Torres scored 12 apiece in the loss for Hawkins (10-14, 3-3).
DISTRICT 24-A
AVINGER 99, BLOOMBURG 27: AVINGER - Jordan Samples and Nate McIntyre combined for 56 points, and the Avinger Indians stormed out to a big lead early on the way to a 99-27 win over Bloomburg.
Samples finished with 30 points and McIntyre had 26 for the Indians, who led 35-3 after one quarter and 55-9 at halftime. Luke Elder finished with 13 points, Jacob Burleson 10, Jaxon Neal seven, Zachary Vaile six and Austyn Alexander four
PRIVATE
CHCS 60, ATHENS 33: Ethan Moczygema scored 17 points, Titus Rutherford was right behind with 16 and Christian Heritage Classical School notched a 60-33 win over Athens Christian.
Rutherford also had four steals and five assists for the Sentinels. Abe Rutherford added 10 points and five steals, and Brody Moss and Quaid Dorrough had eight assists apiece.
DISTRICT 16-2A
MCLEOD 50, H. BLUFF 15: MCLEOD - The McLeod Longhorns, led by Tyler Williams' 13 points, improved to 22-12 on the year with a 50-15 win over Harts Bluff.
Preston Bishop added 10 for the Longhorns. Kannon Dempsey had nine, Mason Teer eight, Braden Parker four, Grayson Owens and Brennan Penny two apiece and Jaxon Smith one.
DISTRICT 14-4A
BROWNSBORO 36, VAN 35: BROWNSBORO - Malik English scored 10 points to lead the way for Brownsboro, which moved to 2-4 in district play with a 36-35 win over Van.
Jacob Hopson had eight points, Hudson Childers six, Aidan Hardin five and Gekyle Baker and Michael Fitzgerald two for the Bears.