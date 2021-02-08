DISTRICT 16-4A
KILGORE 38, CUMBERLAND 29: TYLER — Isaac Hoberecht led the way for the Bulldogs with 11 points, and Kilgore held on for a 38-29 win over Cumberland Academy on Tuesday to close out district play.
Thomas Hattaway scored eight for Kilgore, which led 8-3 after one quarter and 17-16 at the half. C.J. Ingram and Demarion Van Zant finished with six points apiece, Jake Thompson five and Javiora Easley two.
DISTRICT 15-3A
W. OAK 51, DAINGERFIELD 33: WHITE OAK — The White Oak Roughnecks moved to 10-1 in district play (17-6 overall) with a 51-33 win over the Daingerfield Tigers.
Brian Williams paced White Oak with 18 points and four steals. Adrian Mumphrey added 11 points and four rebounds, Ben Jacyno and Gunner Solis six points apiece, Landon Anderson and Carson Bower four points each and Zac Jacyno two points.
White Oak’s JV notched a 47-27 win.
The Roughnecks host New Diana on Friday.
SABINE 70, O. CITY 25: LIBERTY CITY — David Robinson paced the Cardinals with 25 points, and Sabine improved to 7-4 in district play (8-9 overall) with a 70-25 win over the Ore City Rebels.
Clayne Simmons had 13 for the Cardinals, who held a slim 8-4 lead after one quarter before outscoring the Rebels 18-2 in the second stanza to take control of things.
Breydan Pobuda added six for Sabine, which will host Gladewater on Friday.
DISTRICT 16-3A
TATUM 97, E. FIELDS 49: TATUM — Jayden Boyd filled the state sheet for No. 10 ranked Tatum, finishing with 18 points, 13 rebounds, three blocks and three steals as the Eagles rolled to a 97-49 win over Elysian Fields.
Dalone Fuller led the Eagles in scoring with 22 points, adding seven steals. Drake Walton had 14 points and three steals, Trey Fite nine points, five rebounds and three steals, Kendric Malone eight points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals, Aidan Anthony seven points, Decartiyay Allison six points, five assists and five steals, Kendall Williams five points, Ty Bridges four points and Haden Crowley four points and three rebounds.
Tatum (18-3, 13-0) will visit Waskom on Friday.
DISTRICT 21-2A
HAWKINS 66, B. SANDY 42: BIG SANDY — Zach Conde tossed in 20 points to go along with nine rebounds, two assists and three steals and the Hawkins Hawks used a big second quarter to take control of things on the way to a 66-42 win over Big Sandy.
Jeramy Torres added 13 points, Bryce Burns 11, Dristun Pruitt five and Marshall White three for the Hawks. Torres added five rebounds and three steals, and Burns chipped in with five rebounds for Hawkins, which outscored Big Sandy 21-3 in the second quarter to build a 35-16 halftime lead.
DISTRICT 24-A
AVINGER 59, U. HILL 27: AVINGER — Nate Mcintyre scored 16 points, Cade Walker and Kayden Sablan added 12 apiece for the Indians and Avinger rolled to a 59-27 win over Union Hill.
Jordan Samples added eight for Avinger, which led 28-6 at halftime. Colin Hautmann and Judson Jones scored four apiece, and Jacob Burleson rounded out the scoring with three.
TUNEUP
HALLSVILLE 86, MCLEOD 58: HALLSVILLE — Benjamin Samples scored 21 points, Luke Cheatham and Jai Locario combined for 34 and the Hallsville Bobcats tuned up for the Class 5A playoffs with an 86-58 win over Class 2A No. 5 ranked McLeod.
Cheatham had 19 points and Locario 15 for the Bobcats, who led 25-5 after one quarter.
Austin Gilmore had 18 points and four rebounds in the loss for McLeod. Keldyn Schubert added 16 points, three assists and two steals, Tyler Williams six points, Nos Gryder five points and four rebounds and Casey Smith, Mason Teer and Nathan Parker two points apiece. Smith added five rebounds, Gryder four rebounds and Teer four rebounds and three assists.