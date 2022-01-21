DISTRICT 15-4A
GLADEWATER 62, SABINE 54: LIBERTY CITY - Gladewater overcame a 10-point deficit after one quarter to tie things at the half, and used a 19-11 run in the third to take control on the way to a 62-54 win over the Sabine Cardinals.
Kollin Lewis poured in 30 points to lead the way for Gladewater. Tyrone Maddox added 13, D.J. Allen 10, Cameron Taylor four, Keilan James three and Tristen Linwood two.
Jaydan McPherson scored 18, Breydan Pobuda 17 and Colt Sparks nine in the loss for Sabine.
DISTRICT 15-3A
W. OAK 59, N. DIANA 36: DIANA - Landon Anderson knocked down four 3-pointers and finished with 16 points for White Oak as the Roughnecks moved to 23-4 overall and closed out the first round of district play unbeaten at 6-0 with a 59-36 win over New Diana.
Ben Jacyno had 14 points and seven rebounds for the Roughnecks. Gunner Solis added 11 points, Brian Williams seven, Zac Jacyno six, Colton Millwood two and Colton Fears one.
The Roughneck JV notched a 60-21 win.
DISTRICT 16-3A
TATUM 100, WASKOM 43: WASKOM - Kendric Malone recorded a 23-point, 10-rebound double-double with five assists and four steals for good measure, and the Tatum Eagles rolled to a 100-43 win over Waskom.
Kendall Williams added 16 points and four assists for the Eagles, who outscored Waskom 33-5 in the final stanza. Jayden Boyd filled the stat sheet with 15 points, 14 rebounds, six assists, five blocks and four steals. Aidan Anthony finished with 15 points and four steals, Drake Walton 12 points, five assists and five steals, Ty Bridges nine points, Tiki Lloyd five points, Tydarius Webb four points and Jordan Chambers one point.
D.J. Feaster scored 17 and Diego Smith 10 in the loss for Waskom.
DISTRICT 16-2A
MCLEOD 37, L-KILDARE 34: LINDEN - The McLeod Longhorns survived a scoreless third quarter to hold on for a 37-34 wi nover Linden-Kildare on Friday.
Kannon Dempsey scored 14 points and gathered eight rebounds for McLeod. Tyler Williams had nine points, Brennan Penny five points and four rebounds, Henry Teer four points, Mason Teer three points and five rebounds and Parker Patrick two points and five rebounds.
Jonathan Owens scored 19 in the loss for Linden-Kildare.
DISTRICT 24-A
AVINGER 92, YANTIS 32: AVINGER - Six Indians scored in double figures, led by Cade Walker's 22 points, and Avinger rolled to a 92-32 win over Yantis.
Luke Elder added 21 for the Indians, who led 34-7 after one quarter and 65-16 at halftime. Jordan Samples added 12 points, Nate McIntyre 11, Jacob Burleson and Jaxon Neal 10 apiece, Judson Jones four and Zachary Vaile two.
LATE THURSDAY
DISTRICT 16-2A
RIVERCREST 38, MCLEOD 35: BOGATA - Rivercrest got back into the game by outscoring McLeod 14-4 in the second quarter, and then won the final stanza by three points in a 38-35 victory over the Longhorns.
Tyler Williams scored 13 points in the loss for McLeod. Kannon Dempsey had seven points nd 10 rebounds, Mason Teer six points and four rebounds, Henry Teer six points and six rebounds and Braden parker three points and three rebounds.