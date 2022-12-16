Late ThursdayMARTIN’S MILL TOURNAMENT
Martin’s Mill’s two double-digit victories, a buzzer-beater by Beckville’s J’Koby Williams and Brook Hill rallying past Tatum were among the highlights of the opening day of the Bryan Mewbourn Invitational at Martin’s Mill High School.
In a battle of state-ranked teams, Williams hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift Class 2A No. 15 Beckville to a 50-47 win over Class 1A No. 7 Texline inside O’Neal Weaver Gymnasium.
Texline and Beckville were tied at 15 after the first quarter.
Beckville led 27-23 at halftime and 33-23 in the third quarter before Texline went on an 18-0 run that extended into the fourth quarter. Beckville responded with an 8-0 run to tie the game at 41.
Consecutive buckets by Williams put Beckville up 45-43. With the score tied at 47, Williams got the ball at the top of the key, dribbled to the right, inside the 3-point line and then stepped back to nail the game-winning triple at the buzzer.
Williams — a three-star running back in the Class of 2024 — finished with 21 points for Beckville.
Martin’s Mill — ranked No. 9 in 2A — opened its day with a 74-30 win over Redwater.
The Mustangs held the Dragons without a field goal in the first quarter to take a 24-2 lead. Jak Kinder had three 3-pointers and 11 points in the quarter.
Martin’s Mill led 38-21 at halftime. In the third quarter, Elliot Hilliard hit four 3-pointers — all assisted by Kinder — to put the score at 59-27.
Hilliard scored a game-high 19 points with five threes. Kinder had 18 points and four triples. Kinder also had four assists.
Alex Tyner had 8 points, six rebounds and four assists. Travis Baber had 8 points and four assists. Blake Butcher scored 5 points. Isaac Jenkins had 4 points and nine rebounds, and Nate Reiser had 4 points, nine rebounds and four assists. Lane Dollar and Kaegan Godwin each had 2 points.
Riley Orlando led Redwater with 15 points.
That set up a state-ranked matchup in the nightcap between Martin’s Mill and Beckville.
Kinder led Martin’s Mill with 21 points, hitting five 3-pointers. Tyner had 14 points.
Jordan Prince led Beckville with 9 points. Williams was held to 6 points.
Also on Thursday, Brook Hill took a 46-41 win over Tatum
Tatum led 15-8 after the first quarter and 30-21 at halftime. A bucket by Jakub Dluzewski late in the third quarter cut the score to 37-35.
With Tatum leading 41-39 with just more than a minute remaining, Noah Langemeier hit a goa-ahead 3-pointer, and the Guard were able to put the game away at the free-throw line.
Dluzewski had 17 points. Noah Langemeier had 12 points.
Brook Hill — ranked No. 10 in TAPPS 4A — faces UIL 2A No. 1 Lipan at 9:30 a.m. Friday.
Chapel Hill took an 81-68 win over Rains behind 18 points and 13 rebounds from Cameron Kelley. Demetirus Brisbon had 16 points. Jayvin Mayfield had 14 points and five steals. Malik Gee had 12 points, and Keviyan Huddleston added 11 points and eight rebounds.
WR DROPS 2: The West Rusk Raiders fell to Commerce (56-38) and Nazareth (40-35) on Thursday.
Jimmie Harper had nine points and two steals, Jaxon Farqhuar eight points, five rebounds and three assists and Carson Martin two steals against Commerce.
Harper tossed in 18 points against Nazareth. Farqhuar added five points, four rebounds and four assists, Martin four points and Geremiah Smith four rebounds.