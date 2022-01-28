District 15-5AHALLSVILLE 52, MARSHALL 44: HALLSVILLE — Anthon McDermott and Taylor Sheffield combined for 30 points, and the Hallsville Bobcats pulled away late for a 52-44 win over the Marshall Mavericks on Friday.
McDermott had 16 points, Sheffield 14 and Kamron Gaut 11 for Hallsville (27-3, 7-1), which outscored Marshall 19-12 in the final quarter. DQ Harrison added five points, and Jake Hall, Zachar Florence and Auby Minchew all scored two points.
Gikovian McCoy had 18 points in the loss for Marshall.
District 16-4AC. HILL 66, KILGORE 61: KILGORE — The Chapel Hill Bulldogs built a 17-8 lead after one quarter and held on for a 66-61 win over the Kilgore Bulldogs on Friday.
C.J. Ingram scored 22 points and Jayden Sanders added 12 in the loss for Kilgore. Jake Thompson and Bobby King scored eight apiece, Thomas Hattaway and Javiora Easley added five apiece and Peyton Christian chipped in with a free throw.
District 16-3ADAINGERFIELD 51, SABINE 47: DAINGERFIELD — The Daingerfield Tigers led by four after one quarter and held on for a four-point win over the Sabine Cardinals on Friday.
Breydan Pobuda had 18 points and Colt Sparks added 11 for Sabine in the loss. The Cardinals will host New Diana on Tuesday.
GLADEWATER 47, N. DIANA 41: DIANA — The Gladewater Bears used a balanced scoring attack to earn a 47-41 road win against New Diana on Friday.
Kollin Lewis and Zavion Woods scored 13 apiece for the Bears. Michael Lewis added 11, Keilan James six, X’Zavier Woods three and Tyrone Maddox one.
District 15-3AO. CITY 49, H. SPRINGS 44: HUGHES SPRINGS — Jeremy Kyle led the way for Ore City with 17 points as the Rebels held on for a 49-44 win over Hughes Springs.
Allen Nigreville added 10 points for the Rebels.
District 21-2ABECKVILLE 79, HAWKINS 43: HAWKINS — Ryan Harris scored 19 points, D.J. Rockwell (13) and J’Koby Williams combined for 25 and the Beckville Bearcats moved to 21-3 overall and 5-0 in district play with a 79-43 win over Hawkins.
Dristun Pruitt had 11 points, Bryce Burns 10, Jeramy Torres seven, Marshall White six, Boston Conner five and Micah Staruska and Drew Dacus two apiece in the loss for Hawkins (10-13, 3-2).
LATE THURSDAY
ST. MARY’S 63, ATHENS 38: Taylor Darnell and Dominic Tucker combined for 26 points, and St. Mary’s rolled past Athens Christian, 63-38 on Thursday.
Darnell had 16 points, two rebounds and three steals, and Tucker filled the state sheet with 10 points, six rebounds, four steals, three assists and two blocks.
Evan Hodge chipped in with nine points, six rebounds and two steals for the Knights. John Brogan had five points, Lawrence Scribner five points, seven rebounds, four steals and two assists, Brennan Billodeaux and Mark Del Zotto four points apiece, Jaylon Creer six points, Kyle McKerley two points and Aubin Rwabukamba two points, three rebounds, four steals and two assists.
CLARKSVILLE 58, MCLEOD 57: Clarksville rallied in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Longhorns 23-11 on the way to a 58-57 win over McLeod.
Tyler Williams had 16 points, Mason Teer 13, Braden Parker 12, Brennan Penny eight, Parker Patrick seven and Jaxon Smith one in the loss for McLeod.