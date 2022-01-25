District 15-5AHALLSVILLE 66, T. HIGH 63: TEXARKANA — The Hallsville Bobcats, paced by a combined 35 points from Anthon McDermott (18) and Kamron Gaut (17), rallied for a 66-63 win over Texas High.
DQ Harrison added 12 for the Bobcats (26-3, 6-1), who trailed 15-10 after one quarter. Taylor Sheffield added nine points, Zachar Florence four, Jake Hall and Auby Minchew two apiece and Luke Cheatham one.
District 16-4ALINDALE 51, KILGORE 36: LINDALE — The Lindale Eagles raced out to a 14-2 lead after one quarter on the way to a 51-36 win over the Kilgore Bulldogs to open the second round of district play.
C.J. Ingram scored 23 in the loss for Kilgore. Thomas Hattaway added nine and Javiora Easley four.
District 16-3ATATUM 72, TROUP 41: TATUM — Jayden Boyd tossed in 28 points, and the Tatum Eagles remained unbeaten in district play (8-0) while moving to 19-5 on the season with a 72-41 win over Troup.
Boyd added six rebounds and six blocks for the Eagles, who led 23-12 after one quarter and 38-20 at halftime. Kendric Malone added 16 points and three steals, Aidan Anthony nine points, Drake Walton seven points, Kendall Williams four points and four assists, Ty Bridges four points, four assists and three steals and Jordan Chambers four points and six rebounds.
Trae Davis scored 11, and Bracey Cover and Jarett Castillo had eight apiece in the loss for Troup.
JEFFERSON 79, WASKOM 75: JEFFERSON — Dylan Washington scored 20 points, including a 4-for-4 effort in overtime, and E.J. Burns knocked down a clutch 3-pointer in the extra frame as Jefferson rallied for a 79-74 win over Waskom.
C.J. Bowman had 18 and Jakardan Davidson 15 for Jefferson (17-8, 7-1), which trailed 17-4 after one quarter. Burns finished with 14 points, K.J. Ross eight and Jace Miles and Parker Grubbs two apiece.
District 15-3AW. OAK 73, H. SPRINGS 21: WHITE OAK — Ben Jacyno turned in a 17-point, 12-rebound double-double, Brian Williams tossed in 16 points and the White Oak Roughnecks moved to 7-0 in district play (24-4 overall) with a 73-21 win over the Hughes Springs Mustangs.
Gunner Solis knocked down four 3-pointers and finished with 12 points for White Oak, which led 26-6 after one quarter. Landon Anderson had nine points and four assists, Hayden Craig eight points, Zac Jacyno seven points and Colton Millwood and Colton Fears two points apiece.
GLADEWATER 43, DAINGERFIELD 42: GLADEWATER — Tyrone Maddox scored 18 points, Kollin Lewis added 10 for the Bears and Gladewater edged Daingerfield, 43-42, on Tuesday.
D.J. Allen finished with six points, Keilan James five and X’Zavier Woods and Tristen Linwood two apiece for Gladewater.
O. CITY 45, N. DIANA 40: O. CITY — Allen Nigreville dropped in 18 points, Jeremy Kyle added 14 and the Ore City Rebels earned a 45-40 win over the New Diana Eagles on Tuesday.
District 21-2ABECKVILLE 71, B. SANDY 58: BIG SANDY — The Beckville Bearcats jumped out to a 41-29 halftime lead on the way to a 71-58 win over the Big Sandy Wildcats on Tuesday.
J’Koby Williams and Ryan Harris scored 12 apiece in the win for Beckville.
Sean Gregory had 16 and Malijah Francis 14 for Big Sandy, which drops to 11-10 on the year.
District 16-2AMCLEOD 53, DETROIT 35: MCLEOD — The McLeod Longhorns rallied from a nearly deficit and took control in the middle two quarters — outscoring Detroit 26-10 in the second and third — on the way to a 53-35 win.
Kannon Dempsey paced McLeod (20-11) with 17 points. Mason Teer had 13, Braden Parker 11, Henry Teer five and Tyler Williams three.
District 24-AAVINGER 92, AVERY 45: AVINGER — Cade Walker scored 28 points to lead the way for the Indians, and Jordan Samples (14), Luke Elder (13) and Nate McIntyre (11) all joined him in twin figures as Avinger rolled to a 92-45 win over Avery.
Jaxon Neal added eight points, Jacob Burleson four and Austyn Alexander three for the Indians, who led 56-22 at halftime.
TAPPS 5-1AST. MARY’S 59, REGENTS 37: Dominic Tucker scored 21 points, Taylor Darnell and John Brogan recorded double-doubles and St. Mary’s notched a 59-37 win over Regents on Tuesday.
Darnell had 11 points and 10 rebounds, and Brogan finished with four points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. Evan Hodge dropped in 12 points, Aubin Rwabukamba four, Jaylon Creer three and Brennan Billodeaux two.