DISTRICT 16-4A
LINDALE 61, S. HILL 54: Colby Wood hit a 3-pointer with 15 seconds remaining to help Lindale stay in front, and the Eagles held on for a 61-54 win over the Spring Hill Panthers on Tuesday at Panther Gymnasium.
Jax Stovall had 16 points, Tayler Riehemann 15 and Luke Hurst 14 in the loss for Spring Hill. Easton Ballard chipped in with six points, and Jack Beckett added three.
KILGORE 53, CUMBERLAND 34: TYLER - Thomas Hattaway scored 17 points, C.J. Ingram joined him in double figures with 10 and the Kilgore Bulldogs close out the first half of district play with a 53-34 win over Cumberland Academy.
Jake Thompson had seven points for Kilgore, which moved to 3-3 in league play. Daverian Franklin finished with five points, Bobby King, Braydon Nelson and Jayden Sanders four apiece and Javiora Easley two.
DISTRICT 15-3A
W. OAK 60, DAINGERFIELD 34: WHITE OAK - Ben Jacyno scored 16 points, Brian Williams was close behind with 15 and the White Oak Roughnecks moved to 22-4 overall and 6-0 in district play with a 60-34 win over Daingerfield.
Landon Anderson added 13 points and four assists for the Roughnecks, who led 28-10 at halftime. Gunner Solis finished with seven points, Zac Jacyno four points and four rebounds, Caden Tyner three points and Colton Millwood two points. Ben Jacyno also had four blocked shots.
The White Oak JV dropped a 53-49 decisions.
White Oak visits New Diana on Friday.
SABINE 47, O. CITY 33: ORE CITY - The Sabine Cardinals earned a 47-33 win over Ore City on Tuesday.
Freshman Maverick Main led the way for Ore City with eight points in the loss.
Ore City visits Daingerfield on Friday.
DISTRICT 16-3A
JEFFERSON 79, ARP 45: JEFFERSON- Jakardan Davidson finished two rebounds shy of a quadruple-double, leading the Jefferson Bulldogs to a 79-45 win over Arp.
Davidson scored 12 points to go along with 10 assists, 10 steals and eight rebounds for Jefferson, which moved to 5-1 in district play with the win. C.J. Bowman had a 19-point, 10-rebound double-double for the Bulldogs, who led 19-4 after one quarter. Dylan Washington chipped in with 14 points, Kelten Daniels eight, Caden Rutz seven, Ashton Williams and Erik Burns six apiece, Parker Grubbs five and Jace Miles two.
TATUM 101, E. FIELDS 33: TATUM - Kendric Malone and Ty Bridges scored 20 points apiece, and the Tatum Eagles improved to 6-0 in district play (17-5 overall) with a 101-33 win over Elysian Fields.
Jayden Boyd added 19 points, Kendall Williams 14, Aidan Anthony 10, Jordan Chambers seven, Drake Walton six, Tiki Lloyd four and Tydarius Webb one. Williams recorded six assists and four steals, Malone five assists and six steals, Bridges four steals, Anthony six rebounds, six assists and five steals and Boyd three blocks and seven steals.
DISTRICT 13-3A
MPCH 60, HARMONY 43: HARMONY - Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill outscored Harmony 29-18 in the middle two quarters on the way to a 60-43 win.
Chris Arellano had 13 points in the loss for Harmony. Boston Seahorn added nine points, Weston Seahorn six, Tucker Tittle and Riley Patterson five each, Braxton Baker three and Alex Scheuer two.
DISTRICT 21-2A
HAWKINS 51, CARLISLE 41: HAWKINS - Dristun Pruitt and Bryce Burns combined for 27 points, and the Hawkins Hawks remained unbeaten in district play at 2-0 with a 51-41 win over Carlisle.
Pruitt scored 14 points and Burns 13 for Hawkins, which also got nine points from Jeramy Torres, six from Boston Conner, five from Jake Shaw and two apiece from Drew Dacus and Micah Staruska.
Hawkins will visit Union Grove on Friday.
B. SANDY 59, OVERTON 42: BIG SANDY - Sean Gregory led the way for Big Sandy with 18 points, and the Wildcats moved to 1-1 in district play with a 59-42 win against Overton.
Jezreel Bachert and Jake Johnson had 10 points apiece for the Wildcats. Gregory also came up with five steals.
DISTRICT 16-2A
MCLEOD 61, J. BOWIE 50: MCLEOD - Tyler Williams scored 22 points and pulled down five rebounds, and the McLeod Longhorns outscored James Bowie 13-2 in the second overtime on the way to a 61-50 win.
Mason Teer had 13 points for McLeod. Kannon Dempsey finished with eight points and 15 rebounds, Braden Parker eight points and Henry Teer seven points and nine rebounds.
DISTRICT 24-A
AVINGER 101, U. HILL 27: AVINGER - Five Indians scored in double figures, and Avinger raced out to a 33-6 lead after one quarter on the way to a 101-27 win over Union Hill.
Cade Walker scored 18 to pace the Indians. Jordan Samples and Jaxon Neal had 17 apiece, Luke Elder 14, Jacob Burleson 11, Nate McIntyre nine and Judson Jones and Zachary Vaile six apiece.
Matthew Massingill and Logan Dunn scored five apiece in the loss for Union Hill. Daniel Dunn and Jasper Giles had four each and Carlos Mendoza and Wyatt Orsburn two each.
Avinger will host Yantis for homecoming on Friday, with the girls playing at 5:30 p.m. and the boys to follow.
PRIVATE
ST. MARY'S 60, CHCS 50: St. Mary's earned a 60-50 win over crosstown rival Christian Heritage Classical School on Tuesday.
Titus Rutherford had 19 points and two steals in the loss for CHCS. Abe Rutherford and Quaid Dorrough had nine points apiece, and Brody Moss chipped in with 10 points and eight rebounds.