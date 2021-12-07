P. TREE 58, SABINE 39: Jonathan Fuller and Dealyn Evans combined for 26 points and 13 rebounds, and the Pine Tree Pirates earned a 58-39 win over the Sabine Cardinals on Tuesday.
Fuller led the way with 15 points and seven rebounds. Evans finished with 11 points and six rebounds, and Nate Adkins chipped in with eight points and three steals.
Breydan Pobuda and Jayden McPherson scored nine apiece and Cason Patterson and Colt Sparks finished with five points apiece in the loss for Sabine.
The Pirates will host Spring Hill next Tuesday. Sabine will visit Mineola.
HALLSVILLE 74, HENDERSON 43: HALLSVILLE — The Hallsville Bobcats used the middle two quarters to take control of things, rolling to a 74-43 win over Henderson.
Taylor Sheffield scored 18, Anthon McDermott 14 and Jake Hall 13 for Hallsville, which outscored the Lions 42-18 in the second and third quarters. Auby Minchew added six, Zachar Florence, Luke Cheatham and Kamron Gaut five apiece and DQ Harrison and Seth Stringer four each.
Henderson participates in the Decatur Tournament this week end.
GLADEWATER 61, RAINS 59: GLADEWATER — Kollin Lewis tossed in 24 points, Tyrone Maddox added 16 for the Bears and Gladewater edged Rains, 61-59.
Eli Kates scored eight, Michael Lewis seven and Keilan James, X’Zavier Woods and Zavion Woods two apiece for the Bears.
RIVERCREST 64, HARMONY 55: HARMONY — The Rivercrest Rebels used an 18-8 finishing run in the fourth quarter to knock off the Harmony Eagles, 64-55.
Boston Seahorn scored 34 points in the loss for Harmony. Braxton Baker added 10, Aidan Chambers three and Weston Seahorn, Alex Scheuer, Riley Patterson and Brandon Larkin two apiece.
Harmony will face Hooks at 10:15 a.m. and Elysian Fields at 3:15 p.m. on Thursday at the McLeod Tournament.
JEFFERSON 67, N. BOSTON 40: JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Bulldogs raced out to a 20-8 lead after one quarter and then put things away with a 23-8 run in the third period on the way to a 67-40 win over New Boston.
Jakardan Davidson scored 21 points and Kenneth Ross added 17 for the Bulldogs. Chris Love scored nine, C.J. Bowman eight, Dylan Washington and Parker Grubbs five apiece and Caden Ruts two.
Jefferson will compete in the Rivercrest Tournament this weekend.
HARLETON 54, N. DIANA 35: HARLETON — Braden Hopkins and Taber Childs both recorded double-doubles for Harleton as the Wildcats earned a 54-35 win over New Diana.
Hopkins finished with 14 points and 12 rebounds, Childs 13 points and 11 rebounds and Dylon Dunagan 11 points. Dylan Armstrong scored five, Carter Taft, Sammy Duncan and Kyle Wright three apiece and David Danna two.
Harleton, 4-4 on the year, will compete in the Redwater Tournament this weekend.
MT. ENTERPRISE 52, B. SANDY 48: BIG SANDY — The Mount Enterprise Wildcats got 21 points from Landon Andros and 10 from Jack Maples on the way to a 52-48 win over Big Sandy.
Sean Gregory scored 25 in the loss for Big Sandy, which drops to 3-4 on the year heading into its own tournament this weekend.
BROWNSBORO 74, GRACE 41: BROWNSBORO — The Brownsboro Bears built a 39-20 halftime lead on the way to a 74-41 win over Grace.
Malik English led the way for the Bears with 13 points. Michael Fitzgerald added 11 and Jacob Hopson 10.
MELEOD 41, FOUKE 35: FOUKE, Ark. — Kannon Dempsey tossed in 16 points, Tyler Williams added 11 for the Longhorns and McLeod earned a 41-35 win over Fouke, Arkansas.
Henry Teer had nine points, Mason Teer three and Brennan Penny two for McLeod, which improved to 5-6 with the win.
LATE MONDAY
S. HILL 58, WINONA 50: The Spring Hill Panthers built a commanding halftime lead and held on for a 58-50 win over Winona on Monday at Panther Gymnasium.
Tayler Riehemann had 14 points and Jax Stovall added 13 for the Panthers, who led 30-16 at halftime. Isaiah Thomas finished with nine, Brennan Ferguson six, James Thomas and Luke Hurst three each and Easton Ballard, Davaunte Powers and Jack Beckett two apiece.
The Panthers will visit Pine Tree on Tuesday.
JUNIOR HIGH
SCORES: Foster 7th B 16, Judson 15; Foster 8th B 21, Judson 12