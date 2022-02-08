District 15-3AW. OAK 55, SABINE 53: LIBERTY CITY — Ben Jacyno scored 20 points and collected five rebounds, and the White Oak Roughnecks moved to 10-0 in district play (27-4 overall) with a 55-53 win over the Sabine Cardinals.
Brian Williams added 14 points, and Landon Anderson had 11 points and four assists for White Oak, which trailed 43-39 heading into the final quarter. Gunner Solis added seven points, and Zac Jacyno and Hayden Craig scored three apiece.
Hudson McNatt hit all 13 of his free throw attempts and finished with 19 points in the loss for Sabine. Breydan Pobuda added 12 points, and Cason Patterson and Colt Sparks scores six points apiece.
GLADEWATER 55, O. CITY 41: GLADEWATER — The Gladewater Bears notched a 55-41 win over Ore City on Tuesday.
Kollin Lewis scored 23 points and D.J. Allen dropped in 16 for Gladewater. Tyrone Maddox added seven, Keilan James four, Cameron Taylor three and Michael Lewis two.
Jeremy Kyle had 13 points and Ryan Webb 10 in the loss for Ore City.
District 16-3AHARLETON 43, WASKOM 39: HARLETON — Carter Taft scored 15 points, Taber Childs was close behind with 14 and the Harleton Wildcats edged the Waskom Wildcats, 43-39.
Dylon Dunagan added eight points for Harleton, now 14-14 on the year.
Diego Smith scored 16 and D.J. Feaster 13 in the loss for Waskom.
U. GROVE 73, HAWKINS 55: HAWKINS — The Union Grove Lions raced out to a 23-13 lead after one quarter and pushed the lead to 43-27 at halftime on the way to a 73-55 win over the Hawkins Hawks.
Boston Conner scored 17 points, Jeramy Torres 13 and Dristun Pruitt 10 in the loss for Hawkins. Bryce burns added nine, Marshall White four and Jake Shaw two.
Union Grove moves to 6-2 in district play. Hawkins drops to 3-5.