Clay Busby had seen the facilities and knew of the expectations before he was named the new Lady Lobo head basketball coach.
His first impression upon arriving on campus summed up everything he knew coming in.
“To see the number of kids that have been showing up over the summer and the dedication they have to their respective sport has been impressive,” Busby said. “It shows that they have bought in to getting better and improving over the summer.
“You look at the success around here and we want to continue that.”
Busby, who is the fourth head coach in Lady Lobo program history, was officially approved in June and comes to Longview after serving as the girls coordinator at Liberty-Eylau since 2014. He replaces Robert Cochran, who took the same role at Winnsboro after two seasons in Longview.
Prior to Liberty-Eylau, where he was also the head girls track and field coach as well as the cross country coach, Busby had coaching stints in both boys and girls athletics at Clarksville and Pleasant Grove, where he was the head boys basketball coach for four years.
“He is a very well-rounded coach with experience on both the boys and girls side and that’s what attracted him to us,” Longview athletic director John King said. “He is a proponent of multi-sport athletes, has coordinator athletic programs and he knows and understands athletes in East Texas.”
Asked his coaching philosophy, Busby, who played college basketball at Trinity Valley Community College, quickly pointed to two things.
“I think our identity everywhere I’ve coach — and any coach or team or anyone who has watched us will say — that we played extremely hard and are prepared,” Busby said. “Xs and Os-wise, we’re going to play extremely fast, shoot the 3-pointer and we’re going to trap every pass.
“We’re going to play 92 feet and as fast as we can play. It’ll be a little different from a lot of East Teas basketball. We have athletes here. I’ve seen that in the week I’ve been here and I’m looking forward to it.”
Off the court, Busby said the program will have an emphasis on education. Busby, who graduated from Southwest Texas State University, now Texas State, before receiving his Masters in Education Administration from Texas A&M-Texarkana, was the first in his family to graduate from college.
“We will push our kids in the classroom as well and we’re going to work just as hard in there as they do on the court and in the weight room,” he said. “Working hard is going to be the philosophy everywhere we go. I’ll date myself with a Larry Holmes quote that says ‘hard work ain’t easy but it’s fair.’ I’ve said that to every team I’ve ever had.
“It’s going to give you back whatever you put into it and we’re going to take that everywhere we go.”
Longview snapped a two-year playoff drought in the 2018-19 season and finished the season at 22-10.