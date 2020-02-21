ATHENS - The Carthage Lady Bulldogs were in unfamiliar territory Friday night - the area round of the Class 4A playoffs.
And it didn't take the Gatesville Lady Hornets long to take advantage of it. The Hornets hit the boards hard and made use of Carthage foul trouble to pull away for a 72-49 win in the Athens High School Gym.
The Lady Dawgs finish the season at 16-13, while Gatesville advances to take on the winner of Lorena and Rusk in the regional quarterfinals.
Carthage only had one player finish in double figures as leading scorer Zee McGrue finished with 13 well under her average.
The Lady Hornets (23-12) countered with Alayna Washington with 16, Caitlin Chacon with 11 and Allaiya Jones with 10.
Gatesville held a slim 15-13 lead after one period. The lead grew to 33-22 at the half as the Lady Hornets had made more free throws (9) than the Lady Bulldogs had taken (2 of 8).
The lead grew to 21 late in the third period, 46-25, and McGrue picked up her fourth foul. Gatesville led 50-29 heading into the final period.
Starters Jada McLin and Jakyra Roberts fouled out early in the fourth with one point between them and McGrue had to return.
It didn't matter much as the Hornets would build the lead to 31, 62-31, and both teams celebrated freely after that.
Other unofficial scoring for the Lady Dawgs were Alyssa Wallace with seven and Makhai Lewis, Zakyra Myers and Paula Jardon all with five each.