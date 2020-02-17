GIRLS
P. GROVE 62, KILGORE 35: TEXARKANA - Shanequa Henry led the way for Pleasant Grove with 23 points, Asia Lloyd knocked down four 3-pointers and finished with 17 and Pleasant Grove opened the Class 4A playoffs with a 62-35 bi-district win over a tired Kilgore squad.
AT anderson had 16 points, 18 rebounds and three blocks in the loss for Kilgore, playing its fourth game in less than and week and third game since Friday.
Miah Thomas added 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Lady Bulldogs. Jada Abercrombie had five points and 10 rebounds and Summer Hayden four points and five rebounds.
CARTHAGE 54, MADISIONVILLE 43: HUDSON - Freshman Jakyra Roberts scored 16 points, Zee McGrue added 12 points and nine assists and the Carthage Lady Dawgs opened the Class 4A playoffs with a 54-43 bi-district win over Madisonville.
Shakaela Pellum added seven for Carthage, which led 28-22 at halftime and outscored Madisonville 16-7 in the third.
Carthage (17-12) will face either Gatesville or Waxahachie Life at 6 p.m. on Friday in Athens in an area contest.
HEAT 57, CHE 46: Jordan Parker finished with a double-double, Tanner Stovall and Jenna Parker both scored in double figures and the Longview HEAT earned a 57-46 win over Christian Home Educators of Sulphur Springs.
Jordan Parker had 24 points, 15 rebounds, five steals and four assists, Stovall 13 points, seven rebounds and two assists, Jenna Parker 12 points, seven rebounds, five steals and three assists, Jaden Parker seven rebounds, Jaelyn Cleveland four points, 10 rebounds, three blocks and four steals, Maddie Wright three rebounds and Suzannah Neal three points and four blocks.
The HEAT will face the FBCHA Eagles at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday in Fort Worth in the NCHBC regionals.
BOYS
WHITE OAK 71, HARMONY 40: HARMONY - The White Oak Roughnecks outscored Harmony 21-8 in the second quarter to take control of things en route to a 71-40 win to close out the regular season.
Sam Ross had 12 points in the loss for Harmony. Gage Goddard added nine, Logan Baker six, Kyle Jones five, Matthew Scott and Evan Patterson three apiece and Hunter McNeel two.
SABINE 58, WEST RUSK 43: NEW LONDON - Breydan Pobuda and David Robinson scored 14 points apiece, Savoy Goodwyn added 10 for the Cardinals and Sabine notched a 58-43 win over West Rusk to close out the regular season.
Robinson added six assists for Sabine (17-13), which outscored West Rusk 17-6 in a decisive third quarter.
Talon Winings had 19 points, Myles Foster 10, Logan Patterson and D.K. Anthony six apiece and Jaxon Farqhuar two in the loss for West Rusk. Jimmie Harper finished with 11 rebounds. Myles Foster had eight rebounds, three assists and two steals, and Patterson came away with three steals.