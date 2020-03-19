Carthage's De'Aundrey Bowman was voted District 20-4A Most Valuable Player by league coaches recently. He was one of three Bulldogs earning superlatives.
Kelvontay Dixon took Defensive Player of the Year and Montrel Hatten earned Newcomer of the Year.
Carthage coach Charlie Tucker was named Coach of the Year, while Jasper's Terrien Collins earned the loop's Offensive Player of the Year.
FIRST TEAM
Nick Stewart, Carthage; Logan Evans, Huntington; Makel Johnson, Center; Quinton Owens, Carthage; Teraven Rhodes, Hudson; Jemario Thomas, Jasper
SECOND TEAM
Keilohn Ferrell, Hudson; MarMar Evans, Center; Dylan Willis, Huntington; Kai Horton, Carthage
HONORABLE MENTION
Montrell Smith, Carthage; Zacc Smith, Center; Jumarcus McCollister, Center; Kaleb Myles, Hudson; Brandon Cathcart, Hudson; Jaylon Chatman, Hudson; Ian Taylor , Huntington; Robert Southwell, Jasper; Jacquise Bell, Jasper
ACADEMIC ALL DISTRICT
Huntington: Aaron Jones, Mark Turner, Troy Havard; Carthage: De'Aundrey Bowman; Center: Jake Like, Zacc Smith, Dean Lister