Spring Hill did everything right in the first half of its regular-season finale on Tuesday night.
But Chapel Hill did the exact same thing in the second half.
Trailing by 13 at halftime, the Bulldogs exploded for a 15-0 run to start the second half and held on from there in a 56-52 win over the Panthers in District 16-4A action at Panther Gymnasium.
Chapel Hill now heads into the playoffs as the second seed out of 16-4A at 8-4 behind Henderson, which topped Kilgore on Tuesday to drop the Bulldogs to 7-5. Spring Hill wraps its season in fifth place, snapping a four-year run into the postseason.
Jared Jones led a balanced night offensively for Chapel Hill with a 17-point, 12-rebound double-double. Kejun Thomas followed with 10 points and KJ Ford added nine for the Bulldogs, who had seven players record at least four points.
The Bulldogs had shooting woes against Spring Hill in the first half, missing their first eight 3-point shots. That changed in the second half where the Bulldogs went 10-of-17 in the third quarter.
For Spring Hill, senior Monkavian Williams had a game-high 24 points to go with four rebounds and two steals. Casey Mudoh turned in an all-around night for the Panthers with a 10-point, 11-rebound double-double with four assists, three blocks and two steals.
Tyrese Jones chipped in seven points, five rebounds and three assists for Spring Hill.
Mudoh had 10 points and seven rebounds in the first half for Spring Hill, who led 16-8 after the first quarter and 32-19 at halftime.
The Panthers, however, had four turnovers as Chapel Hill mounted its comeback and its fifth of the frame gave Chapel Hill the lead for good with 4:22 left in the quarter. The Bulldogs out-scored Spring Hill, 23-4.
Spring Hill pulled to within three, 46-43, off a steal from Jones and to within four, 56-52, on a trey from Williams with 1:16 left.