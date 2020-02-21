GIRLS CLASS 3A
■ DAINGERFIELD 48, MOUNT VERNON 45: BOGATA — Daingerfield ran its winning streak to 16 in a row and advanced to the regional quarterfinals with a 48-45 win over Mount Vernon.
Daingerfield fell behind 16-5 after one quarter, but outscored Mount Vernon 15-2 in the second to lead 20-18 at the break.
Midway through the fourth, Jaclyn Garrett buried two 3-pointers and Mikayla Roberson had a couple of steal and layups to give Daingerfield the lead for good.
Garrett finished with 22 points, five rebounds and four steals. Roberson added 14 points, 11 steals, five blocks and three rebounds, Kiara Robinson seven points and five rebounds, TaQuazia Latchinson four points and six rebounds and Malayah Everett two assists and two steals.
Mon’trevia Durham and Joi Akinsuroju were key defenders for Daingerfield, which advances to face Winnsboro in the regional quarterfinals at 7:30 p.m. on Monday in Pittsburg.
■ WINNSBORO 78, HUGHES SPRINGS 35: Winnsboro built a 24-point lead in the first quarter, led by 36 at the half and rolled to a 78-35 win over Hughes Springs in a Class 3A area playoff game at Longview’s Lobo Coliseum.
Hughes Springs battled back in the third, but Winnsboro started the fourth with a 10-0 run.
Winnsboro (26-7) moves on to face Daingerfield in the regional quarterfinals. Hughes Springs ends the season with a 15-17 record.
Laiken Allen led Winnsboro with 23 points. Freshman Faith Acker had 17 points and 17 rebounds.
Adriana Kennedy finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds in the loss for Hughes Springs.
CLASS 2A■ HAWKINS 44, BLAND 42: WILLS POINT — Lynli Dacus and Logan Jaco combined for 31 points, and the Hawkins Lady Hawks advanced to the regional quarterfinal round of the playoffs with a 44-42 win over Bland.
Dacus had 20 points, six rebounds, three assists and a steal, and Jaco added 11 points, seven rebounds, two steals and two blocked shots.
Makena Warren chipped in with six points, four rebounds, two assists and four steals for Hawkins, which also got five points and three rebounds from Jordyn Warren and one point apiece from Maraina Clark and Laney Wilson.
Hawkins will face Clarksville in the regional quarterfinals.
PRIVATE
■ HEAT 59, WARRIORS 49: FORT WORTH — Jordan Parker torched the nets for 39 points, Tanner Stovall added 12 points and Jenna Parker yanked down 10 rebounds as Longview HEAT notched a 59-49 win over Parker-Tarrant Warriors at the NCHBC Regional Tournament.
Jordan Parker added eight rebounds, nine steals, two blocks and two assists for the HEAT, which trailed 17-10 after one quarter but tied things at 28-28 at halftime and outscored the Warriors 24-12 in the third.
Jenna Parker added three points, two assists and five steals, Stovall nine steals and three rebounds, Jaden Parker four points, three rebounds and six steals, Maddie Wright two rebounds and Suzannah Neal two rebounds, two steals and one point.
The HEAT will face THESA Riders at 2:35 p.m. today.
BOYS
■ ALTO 70, CUSHING 54: NEW SUMMERFIELD — Skyler Atkins led the way with 27 points, Jay Pope and Keithen Jenkins added 10 apiece for Alto, and the Yellowjackets claimed the final playoff spot in District 21-2A with a 70-54 win over Cushing.
Kurrin Sai Jackson finished with nine, Jackson Duplichain five, Jerrion Skinner three and Clayton Terry two for Alto, which led 15-6 after one quarter.
Alto will meet Shelbyville to open the playoffs. Details will be announced later.
from staff reports