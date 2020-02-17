When playing the Daingerfield Lady Tigers, things can turn on a dime. Just when the puzzle appears to be solved, in an instant, the narrative can change.
Case in point, the Gladewater Lady Bears held a 9-4 lead following Victoria Perry's pull-up jumper at 4:21 of the first quarter. When the quarter drained to a close, however, Daingerfield had posted the 23 of 27 points and held a comfortable 27-13 advantage.
The Lady Tigers grew that lead to 49-23 by the half and coasted to a 77-60 Class 3A, Region II bi-district basting on Monday at Pine Tree's Pirate Center.
It was a feverish pace from the outset as both teams put the ball up early and often. Mikayla Roberson was high-point for Daingerfield with 24, while Gladewater's Ebony Pipkin led all scorers with 30.
The frenetic play on both ends led to a lot of fouls being called in the first two periods. The Lady Tigers shot 24 free throws in the half and made 19.
Daingerfield (21-6) wins its 15th straight and moves on to the second round of postseason. The Lady Tigers draw the winner of Mount Vernon and Paul Pewitt in area action and a site and time to be determined.
Gladewater (12-16) puts a wrap on its first playoff appearance in 15 seasons.
Pipkin, only a sophomore, was a mainstay for first-year Lady Bear boss Jermaine Lewis. After KJ Hooper dropped a three, Pipkin took a rebound coast-to-coast and added a snow bird layup as Gladewater held the early advantage midway of the first frame.
TaQuazia Latchison, a force on the boards all evening for Daingerfield, netted a putback at 4:07. This set in motion a 17-0 run over the next two minutes and change. Roberson and Jaclyn Garrett registered back-to-back old-fashioned three-point plays and Latchison capped the run scoring on a putback and one.
Roberson's bucket and subsequent free throw at 2:11 of the first half swelled the Lady Tiger lead to 43-21. They carried a comfortable 49-23 lead to intermission.
Daingerfield would open the third with a 6-0 spurt as Garrett had back-to-back layups and Kiara Robinson powered one in for a 55-23 mastery not even two minutes into the quarter.
Gladewater, primarily Pipkin, closed with a flurry by scoring the final nine points and trimming the eventual deficit under 20 points.
Roberson was joined in double figures by Garrett (15), Latchison (11) and Mon'trevia Durham (10) for Daingerfield. Durham also had 10 rebounds, and Kiara Robinson added 11 rebounds.
For Gladewater, Pipkin was accompanied in twins by Hai'Leigh Oliver (15) and Perry (12).