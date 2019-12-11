KILGORE - Annilia Dawn worked too hard here on Wednesday - especially in the fourth quarter - to let her team head into the holiday break on a losing streak
Dawn finished with 19 points, 17 coming in a fourth quarter that also saw the 5-5 sophomore from Amarillo dominate on the defensive end, as Kilgore College rallied for a 69-64 win over Panola College in Region XIV Conference action at Masters Gymnasium.
The win moves Kilgore to 10-3 on the season and snaps a two-game conference losing skid for the Lady Rangers, who moved to 1-2 against the league.
Panola drops to 4-8 and 1-2 with the loss.
The Lady Rangers trailed by five (47-42) heading to the fourth quarter, but scored the first eight points of the quarter and never trailed again.
Dawn came away with steals that led to buckets by Tara Kessner and Jada Hood in the opening minute of the quarter, and then put KC on top 48-47 with a short jumper along the baseline with 8:02 remaining.
She wasn't finished.
Twenty-five seconds later she dished to Sarah Matthews for a layup and a 50-47 Lady Ranger cushion and then hit a short jumper that bounced high off the back iron and dropped in for a 52-49 lead.
A couple of 3-pointers by Dawn kept KC in front despite a trio of triples from Panola's Daryna Bacharova, and then Dawn sealed the win by hitting three of four from the free throw line in the final minute.
The contest was tight in the early-going with ties at 2, 6 and 14, and Kilgore led 24-19 after one quarter following a couple of free throws from Matthews. Panola, which got 12 points in the first half by Destini Whitehead and 11 from Bacharova, stormed back from an eight-point deficit and took a 35-34 lead in at halftime.
Alicia Falkowska, a 6-5 sophomore, dominated inside for a short stretch and helped Panola build a 44-36 lead, but the Lady Rangers kept it close until Dawn took over.
Ireneshia Johnson finished with 22 points, five rebounds and two blocks for the Lady Rangers. Dawn had 19 points, two rebounds, four assists and four steals, Matthews 10 points and Kessner eight points and 12 rebounds. Hood chipped in with nine points.
Bacharova had 20 points, Whitehead 12, Falkowska 10 and Kellymar Ramirez seven points and 14 rebounds in the loss for Panola.
The Lady Rangers will return to action on Jan. 1 at the Bossier Parish Classic. Panola will host Weatherford on Jan. 2