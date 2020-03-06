PROSPER — Dallas Madison’s boys basketball team showed why its ranked No.1 and took one step closer to defending its state championship when it defeated Jefferson 72-43 and ended the Bulldogs season on Friday at the regional tournament.
The Trojans advance to the next round with an overall record of 21-12 after going 10-0 in district play. Jefferson’s season comes to an end with a final record of 32-6 after going 14-1 against district opponents.
Chrishon Hicks led the Bulldogs in scoring with 15 points. Next in line after him was Kylan Thomas with nine and Carlos Jackson with seven points. Christian Shepard scored five points while Dee Black scored four, Josh Thomas scored two and Courtland Sims scored one.
Jerome Rogers was Madison’s leading scorer with 15 points and Kaden Keal was right behind him with 13, followed closely by DyeShun King with 12. Warren Dunn scored 10 points. Tavorice Weaver scored six while Pierre Hunter scored five and Leonard Miles IV scored four points. Travon Samspons finished the night with two.
Dunn scored the first points of the game to give the first lead to the Trojans before Hicks tied it up at 2-2. Keal’s finger roll put his team back in front. Keal added a three to his team’s lead and forced Jefferson to call timeout with 4:27 left in the first quarter. Hicks threw up a floater to cut the Bulldogs’ deficit to four points. Rogers went 1-for-2 from the foul line to make the score 9-4 at the end of the first quarter.
After a pair of Madison free throws, Hicks drained a three to put Jefferson within four points. Moments later, the Bulldogs were trailing by seven when Davidson sank a shot from beyond the arc to make the score 15-11. Madison added a pair of buckets before Black tossed in a field goal. Keal then added the final two points of the first half to give the Trojans a 23-15 halftime lead.
Kylan Thomas shook off defenders and ducked his way to the basket before going up for two to score the first points of the second half. Keal quickly responded with a field goal to make the score 25-17. A pair of Rogers free throws gave Madison its first double-digit lead of the night, 27-17. After a bucket from Miles, Rogers’ reverse layup spread his team’s lead to 31-18 and forced Jefferson to call timeout with 5:29 to play in the third quarter. Madison continued to pour it on as Rogers launched the ball from three-point range before it splashed through the net.
After a layup from Weaver, King took his turn at draining a three, giving the Trojans a 41-22 lead and forcing Jefferson to call another timeout with 3:34 left in the third. Hicks came up with a pair of buckets down low to cut Madison’s lead to 41-26 and forcing the Trojans to call timeout with 2:17 on the clock. Hunter put up a handful of missed shots and got a handful of rebounds before finally putting it into net as he got fouled. He added the free throw to complete the and-one.
Kylan Thomas returned the favor of coming away with an and-one on the other end of the court. Henry pulled the trigger on a three from the corner in front of his team’s bench as it gave the Trojans a 20-point lead going into the fourth quarter, 49-29.
Hunter scored the first points of the fourth quarter with a reverse layup and Shepard followed that up with a three on the other end of the court but the next seven points went to Madison, which built a 58-32 lead and forced another Jefferson timeout with 6:05 remaining. The Bulldogs came out strong after the timeout. Shepard, Hopes and Jackson all scored and forced Madison to call timeout with 4:28 to go.
After timeout, the Trojans continued their dominance, and spread their lead to 72-39. Jackson put up a shot down low to end the Bulldogs’ scoring drought. Hicks and Sims each added a free throw to that to score Jefferson’s final points of the season as the game ended with a 72-43 final.