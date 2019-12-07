Casey Mudoh's late arrival got host team Spring Hill back in the game, but it was the play of Nick Crumb down the stretch for Barbers Hill that helped the Eagles hold off the Panthers, 57-52, in the third-place game of the JoAnn Sparks Tournament at Panther Gymnasium on Saturday.
Crump scored all five of his second-half points in the fourth quarter - all in the span of 12 seconds - to help the Eagles hold off a valiant comeback attempt by the Panthers.
Mudoh, who missed the first half of the game to take the SAT test, drilled a 3-pointer at the 3:09 mark of the fourth quarter to pull the Panthers to within a bucket (50-48) after Spring Hill had trailed by 11 (44-33) heading into the final quarter.
Barbers Hill answered the next time down the floor when Cole Anderson sank one of two free thros, and then Crump went to work.
Crump drew a foul at the 1:02 mark and drilled both free throws. Twelve seconds later, Mason Daniels came away with a steal and dished to Crumb down low. Crump hit the tough bucket, drew a foul and sank the bonus freebie to extend the Eagles' lead to eight (56-48), and the Panthers never recovered.
A pull-up jumper by Mudoh and two free throws from Curtis Crowe made it a 56-52 contest with eight seconds remaining, but Daniels hit one of two from the charity stripe a second later to make the final 57-52.
Mudoh finished with 11 points, three rebounds and a block in his half of action. Jay Rockwell had 14 points and five rebounds, Monkavian Williams and Crowe eight points apiece, Tyrese Jones three points and six rebounds, Hunter Hollan four points and Aaron Collier two points.
Simon Larranaga scored all 10 of his team-leading points for Barbers Hill in the second half. Daniels had 13 points, Nick Marabito nine, Crump eight, Anderson and Gavin Barber seven apiece and Cole Hahn four.
Spring Hill led just once in the contest, that coming when Williams capped a modest 5-0 run with a free throw at the 4:46 mark of the first period to make it a 7-5 contest. Rockwell had a short jumper to star the run, and Crowe came away with a steal and layup.
A 3-pointer by Crump off the inbounds pass put Barbers Hill back on top to stay, and the Eagles led 20-14 after one quarter when Barber drilled a 3-pointer at the buzzer.
The Panthers got to within a bucket (22-20) with 5:08 to play in the half after Jones got a steal and dished to a hustling Rockwell for a layup, but the Eagles closed the half with a 12-3 outburst to lead 32-23 at intermission.
The Barbers Hill lead reached 13 late in the third on a triple from Larranaga, but a strong move to the hoop by Hollan for a layup to end the quarter and a 5-0 run to open the fourth quarter keep the Panthers close.
Mudoh's 3-pointer got the host team to within a bucket, but Crump sealed the deal for the Eagles down the stretch.
Barbers Hill, a 5A school, moves to 9-1 with the win. Spring Hill (5-2) will visit Palestine on Tuesday.