BECKVILLE — A mutual friend put them in contact with each other, and as a result, Tim Ender is the new boys head basketball coach for the Beckville Bearcats.
Ender, who has spent the past six years of his 25-year coaching career at Spring Hill, was hired by the Beckville ISD on Tuesday.
Ender has posted a 351-175 record in his career, including a 118-73 mark at Spring Hill. The Panthers finished with a 16-14 record overall and a 5-7 worksheet in the district this past season.
“I’m excited to be here. I’m excited to be a Bearcat,” said Ender. “A buddy of mine knows Coach (Cody) Ross really well. He got us in contact and the more we talked, the more I realized that this was a place I needed to be at.
“I’ve coached for 25 years and 20 of it in East Texas. Beckville has a rich history of kids playing hard and I wanted to be a part of that.”
“I know he has a lot of experience and lots of winning seasons. He’s done a good job everywhere he’s been. He was looking for a challenge and we were looking to get a program built. I think we both got what we wanted," Ross said.
The Panthers were 36-4 two seasons ago, making a three-deep playoff run. He has also taken a team to the regional tournament when he was at Pittsburg,
He got his degree from Texas A&M at Commerce and his master’s degree from Lamar.
Although he realizes he’ll have to adapt to whatever kind of athletes show up to represent the Bearcats, Ender likes to play a fast-paced game.
“I like to push the tempo if I can,” Ender said. “But I’ll do whatever the kids can do. Defensively, I like to play man and then maybe press a little. I like to run the floor and play good solid defense.
“If the kids well get after it, I’m going to teach them everything they need to know. And what they need to win.”