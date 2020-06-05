Two Tyler Lee coaches, two Tyler Lee basketball players and two Longview basketball players were scheduled to play in the 55th annual Faith 7 Bowl today, but the event has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tyler Lee boys basketball coaches Kevin Walker and Alan Simmons were slated to coach Team Texas in the boys’ game.
Tyler Lee girls basketball players Aaliyah Morgan and Alyssia Thorne were chosen to play for Team Texas in the girls’ game.
Longview boys basketball players Phillip Washington and Malik Henry were set to play for Team Texas in the boys’ game.
The Faith 7 Bowl is a charity all-star basketball event between forty of the best boys and girls basketball players who are 2020 high school graduates in Oklahoma and Texas. The game was scheduled to be played at Oklahoma Baptist University in Shawnee, Oklahoma.
Walker, who is the assistant coach for the Red Raiders, was selected to be the head coach for the Faith 7 Bowl. Walker spent the past season at Lee. He’s also coached at Rockwall-Heath, Arp and North Forney.
Simmons — the head coach for the Red Raiders — was going to be the assistant for the game. In 2014, he was the first Texas high school coach to be a head coach in the event while he was at Rockwall.
He’s been the head coach at Lee since 2016. This season was going to be Simmons’ fourth time to coach in the Faith 7 Bowl. Simmons has also coached at Mary Hardin-Baylor, Irving Nimitz, Beckville and Lindale.
Morgan, a TCU pledge, averaged 13 points, nine rebounds and two assists per game for the Lady Raiders this season.
Thorne, a Western Texas College signee, averaged 12.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game this season for the Lady Raiders.
Washington, a Jacksonville College signee, averaged 14.8 points, seven assists and three steals per game this season for the Lobos.
Henry, a George Mason signee, averaged 15 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks per game this season for the Lobos.
Former Hallsville head coach Brad Blalock — now at Frisco Centennial — was selected as the assistant coach for the Texas girls.