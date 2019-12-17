A balanced attack in a fast start put Longview in cruise control against John Tyler on Tuesday.
With four players in double digits, Longview built a commanding lead early — big enough to hold off a Lion team that woke up in the second half — in a 73-59 win over John Tyler at Lobo Coliseum.
Longview ups its season record to 13-4 while John Tyler drops to 3-8 on the season.
It was all Longview early in every aspect — a 15-of-25 overall shooting mark to go with a 17-9 advantage on rebounds in the first half — for the Lobos, who jumped to a 48-24 lead at halftime.
After falling behind by 27 points on the opening bucket of the third quarter, John Tyler outscored the Lobos 22-13 in the third quarter and 35-25 overall in the second half, pulling to within single digits with just under three minutes to play.
But the early damage from Longview was too much to overcome.
Phillip Washington ended the comeback threat at the line, finishing 5-for-6 in an 11-for-12 night at the stripe. Washington, who was honored pregame for hitting the career 1,000-point club earlier in December, led the Lobos with 26 points to go with five rebounds, five assists and a blocked shot.
Malik Henry turned in a 21-point, 14-rebound double-double night for the Lobos and added five blocked shots. Chase Glasper and Jalen Hale finished with 10 points each and six and seven rebounds, respectively. Hale added three blocked shots in a solid night defensively.
John Tyler rallied in the second half after starting 4-of-21 inside the arc. Beyond it, the Lions were solid, draining 8-of-16 shots from deep.
Freshman Ashad Walker connected on six of those three-pointers to finish with a game-high 27 points for the Lions. Sean O’Neal got in on the double-double action as well with 17 points and 10 rebounds for John Tyler.
Longview led in rebounds, 36-28, and went 22-of-27 from free-throw range. John Tyler finished 7-of-16 at the line. The Lobos had 12 turnovers while John Tyler committed 10 with nine coming in the first half.
Walker matched a three from the Lobos early before Longview raced to a 12-point lead on an 11-0 run in the first quarter. Walker took a steal the distance to make it 18-10 before a 5-0 run, highlighted by a Henry dunk from Glasper, made it 23-11 after the first quarter.
Washington had seven points and Henry went to work down low as Longview exploded its lead to 36-14 with 4:20 left in the second quarter. The Lobos went 10-of-11 from free-throw range in the frame.
A three from Marco Washington put Longview ahead 51-24 to open the third quarter when John Tyler, led by 11 points from Walker, chipped into the lead.
The fourth belonged to O’Neal, who finished with 10 points and six rebounds overall, including three putbacks and a three-point play that made it 64-55 Longview with 2:36 to play.
Washington matched the three and capped a strong night at the line to fend off the Lion comeback attempt.
Longview takes on Cedar Hill at 8 p.m. Friday at Cedar Hill while John Tyler visits Pleasant Grove.