KILGORE – The Panola Fillies opened the game with a 12-0 run and led by 21 a couple of times here Wednesday.
It almost didn’t matter.
Alana Swift buried a short jumper along the baseline with 57 seconds remaining, and the Fillies held on for a 58-56 win over the Kilgore College Lady Rangers in the Region XIV Conference opener for both teams at Masters Gymnasium.
Kilgore, which never led but did rally to tie things late, had one final chance when Jada Hood came down with a rebound and dished to Kerrighan Dunn with the clock running down. Dunn’s long 3-point attempt wouldn’t fall as the buzzer sounded, and the Fillies earned their first win of the season.
The Lady Rangers drop to 1-4 with the loss while Panola improves to 1-3.
Kilgore fell behind by 12 to open the game and trailed by 11 (19-8) after one quarter. The Lady Rangers faced double digit deficits for most of the second stanza before Kai Finister buried a short jumper with 18 seconds left to pull KC to within nine (32-23) at halftime.
A 14-0 run by Panola during the third period boosted the lead to 21 a couple of times, and the visiting Fillies threatened to turn things into a blowout before Dunn drilled a triple at the buzzer to end the third – making it a 50-32 contest.
Dunn’s 3-pointer ignited the Lady Rangers, who opened the final stana with a bucket from Vianey Galvan, a steal and layup by Hannah Narvaez and then a triple and two free throws from Mckenze Brown to trim the deficit to 50-41 with 8:31 remaining.
Back-to-back 3-pointers by Hood and Narvaez followed by a steal and coast-to-coast layup from Brown with 1:34 left knotted the score at 56 apiece, but Swift hit from short range with just under a minute to play to give Panola the lead for good.
Brown led the way for Kilgore with 20 points and eight rebounds. Narvaez finished with eight points, Dunn seven, Hood five, Destinee Reyna and Rahmena Henderson four apiece and Josephine Adegbite, Finister, Henderson and Maya Scheitel-Taylor two each. Adegbite also yanked down 10 rebounds.
Destini Whitehead had 16 points to lead the way for Panola. Ginger Reese added 13 poitns and eight rebounds, Swift nine points, Maria Ghaleb eight, Ester Oluade and Odeth Betancourt four each and Sydney Burris and Destiny Burton two apiece. Betancourt pulled down 17 rebounds.
The Lady Rangers will host Jacksonville at 3 p.m. on Saturday. Panola will host Tyler in a 2 p.m. contest.