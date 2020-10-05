Scotti Wood, who spent five seasons as Kilgore College's basketball coach and led the Lady Rangers to 90 wins during that span, died on Saturday.
Wood was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma in March.
In five seasons at Kilgore, Wood carved out a 90-63 record. She led the Lady Rangers to the regional tournament four times and had just one losing season.
Wood was the second coach in the history of the Lady Rangers' program, taking over for Hall of Fame coach Evelyn Blalock for the 1998-99 season and leading KC to a 16-12 record.
Her second KC team finished 15-16 overall and 6-8 in the conference, losing to Tyler in the regional tournament opener. KC finished 18-13 the next season and fell to Trinity Valley in the tournament opener, and in 2001-02, the Lady Rangers put together a 22-10 season - finishing 10-6 in conference play and defeating Paris in the opening round of the conference tournament before falling to TVCC in the second round.
Wood's final KC team went 19-12 overall and 11-7 in the conference, and lost to Paris in the first round of the league tournament.
Wood helped lead her high school team, Rivercrest, to a state title in 1980, and then played for two seasons at Tyler Junior College before finishing her playing career at Southern Methodist University.
She taught and coached in public schools for 10 years, and then coached at Temple Junior College before coming to Kilgore.
Wood was inducted into the Tyler Junior College Circle of Honor in 2009.