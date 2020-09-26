Wiley College Sports Information
MARSHALL -- Former Wiley College president and CEO Haywood Strickland, Ph.D., and head women’s basketball coach Courtney Garrett Pruitt were among nine people selected to be inducted in the inaugural class of the Red River Athletic Conference Hall of Fame.
Candidates were nominated by RRAC member institutions from the past and present, and inductee selections were made by the conference’s Hall of Fame committee which includes select RRAC personnel, athletic directors and sports information directors.
Those honored include contributors to the founding of the RRAC, winning coaches with a focus on character development, and student-athletes who were standouts in their sports.
Strickland and Pruitt will be honored at Wiley College on a date to be determined.
Pruitt, a former Longview Lady Lobo basketball standout, is the all-time winningest coach in program history with 102 wins in four seasons. She led the Lady Wildcats to two regular season conference titles and the conference tournament title in 2013. Twice she was named Red River Athletic Conference Coach of the Year.
She guided Wiley College to three National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Division I Tournament appearances including a run to the Fab Four in 2014. The program achieved its highest national ranking in 2013-14 at No. 6.
Strickland was one of the longest tenured presidents in conference history and a leader on the RRAC Council of Presidents. He transformed Wiley into an athletic program that generated 16 RRAC team titles during his time at the school, culminating with the 2018 NAIA men’s outdoor track & field national championship.
Strickland added men’s and women’s soccer to the school and improved campus facilities as part of the program’s growth.
The virtual Hall of Fame can be viewed on the Red River Athletic Conference website.