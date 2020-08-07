A couple members from this past year’s Pine Tree Lady Pirate basketball team will further their education playing the sport they love at the college level.
McKenzie Kirk will continue her playing career at New England College in New Hampshire, while Kameron Polk has decided to attend Rosemont College outside Philadelphia.
Both young ladies were key contributors to Robin Herber’s Lady Pirates the past few seasons. Kirk was a force down low and strong on the boards, while Polk provided a solid shooting threat on the perimeter.
“It’s really special for these girls. This is something they’ve worked hard for all through high school. This is a goal they set for themselves and something they wanted. I’m very proud they’ve achieved it,” said Herber.
Kirk, described by Herber as a hard worker and fierce competitor, was a three-year starter for Pine Tree and averaged 7 points and 7 rebounds in her career.
“McKenzie was tough as nails. She was such a great rebounder,” Herber said.
New England College, located in Henniker, New Hampshire, is a member of the New England Collegiate Conference and competes in NCAA Division III.
The Lady Pilgrims, which finished 21-7 last season, play against Eastern Nazarene, Mitchell, Becker, Elms, Dean College, Bay Path and Lesley.
Polk, considered a real gym rat by her coach, worked tirelessly on perfecting her outside shooting and was capable of dropping a 3-pointer on a dime.
“KP moved here in the 8th grade and she has loved basketball. It’s been her life. All she’s ever talked about is playing in college. She’s very passionate about basketball,” Herber said.
Polk provided the Lady Pirates with 7 points and 2.5 steals per game last year.
Located in Rosemont, Pennsylvania, Rosemont College is a NCAA Division III member that plays in the Colonial State Athletic Conference.
The Lady Ravens, 7-18 this past season, compete with Keystone, Saint Elizabth, Notre Dame, Clarks Summit, Centenary, Bryn Athyn, Wilson and Cairn.
A Lady Pirate from two years past, Ambreenique Williams, has transferred to Bethany College in Lindsborg, Kansas.
The 2018 Pine Tree grad started her college career at Cedar Valley in the DFW area and transferred to Texas College last year.
Bethany College is an NAIA affiliate and plays in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference. The Swedes compete against Avila, Bethel, Friends, 15 Kansas Wesleyan, McPherson, Oklahoma Wesleyan, Ottawa, Saint Mary, Southwestern, 21 Sterling, Tabor and York.