KILGORE — Jason Bush's maturity is shining in just about every way these days.
On the court, Bush, a former Lobo standout and sophomore for Tyler Junior College, was directing traffic, offering encouragement and celebrating. Off the court, Bush was on the edge of his seat doing the exact same thing.
"I've learned that some days you've got to say something and other days you've got to sit back, watch and let everyone go to work on their own," Bush said. "I've learned to listen more than just speak every time — to listen, just play and lead by example.
"That's gone a long ways."
Moments after TJC, ranked No. 4 in the country, dropped its first game of the season to rival Kilgore College, ranked No. 20, in overtime on Saturday, Bush's tone was upset, rightfully so after a 17-0 start to the season, but at the same time, a renewed focus moving forward showed as well.
"This season has been going great, other than this loss," Bush said after finishing with 10 points, seven rebounds and four assists in a versatile role for the Apaches in the 95-92 loss. "This is our first one. 17-0 coming in, No. 4 in the nation. That's special.
"17-0 doesn't happen to often. It was a great start and now we've got to bounce back for the finish."
It's all part of what Bush calls a special group in Tyler, where the Apaches remain ahead of the pack in the Region XIV East Division at 9-1.
"We came in last year and a lot of us had to start early as freshmen," Bush said. "We took some lumps but finished 23-7. We came back this season stronger as a group and our chemistry has been great."
That chemistry starts with Bush at the center, on or off the court.
"I feel like a lot of people look up to me," he said. "Coach looks to me to be a leader and I've embraced that. I want to make sure everyone is in line and that we're all being tough and coachable.
"I've realized that my role is the emotional leader on the team so I try to do the little things and build up the emotion and energy for my team."
Bush's future includes continuing his basketball career at Texas State, where he signed earlier this spring.
But before that, it's bouncing back and finishing this special season strong.
"We're going to get back to work," he said. "I've learned that sometimes it takes a loss to appreciate the wins. We'll grow from this.
"This team is a tough team that will be ready to bounce back."
TJC hosts Trinity Valley at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Wagstaff Gym in Tyler.